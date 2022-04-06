Goupil electric utility vehicle range are just the job

Issues such as a lack of charging infrastructure and limited range are still causing somewhat of a roadblock for the electric vehicle industry.

However according to Ramsy Labassi, Marketing Manager at Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, whilst charging, or range-induced anxiety is understandable when considering the switch to electric, such concerns often don’t consider one vital factor – what the vehicle is being used for.

As a leading supplier of the Goupil electric utility vehicle range – which cater for last mile distribution, waste management and local authority requirements – Ramsy suggests that its vital common preconceptions do not cause businesses and organisations, which are actively looking to scale their carbon-neutral goals, to overlook electric road-utility vehicles as a viable alternative to petrol or diesel powered vehicles.

Ramsy commented: “It’s often the first question that any potential customer will ask. What about the range? Of course, while this is a reasonable enquiry as all varieties electric vehicles do have a limited range when compared to a petrol or diesel powered vehicle, the mass anxiety surrounding the issue of electric vehicles running out of battery is relatively misguided.

“Granted, if you drive far enough without stopping then it’s more than likely that the vehicle will die. However, it’s unlikely road users would run down their petrol or diesel tank until it hits empty, so why would they do the same with an electric vehicle?

“Unfortunately, this sweeping argument seems to exclude a key fundamental factor – what the vehicle will be used for, which is a vital element to take into account when considering a transition to an all-electric vehicle.

“For instance, our Goupil electric utility vehicles are extremely popular within the local authority, waste management, hospital and last-mile sectors as they offer a flexible, cost-effective and environmental alternative that is perfectly suited to their on-road operational needs as travel distances in such industries will be relatively low.

“Equally, users have the comfort of knowing that the vehicle is able to be charged from any mains socket. Unlike many electric vehicles, the G4 doesn’t require any additional and expensive charging infrastructure, this not only negates any concerns over charging and also shows how an electric commercial vehicle is a perfectly viable alternative to traditionally powered utility vehicles. It’s essentially no different or more difficult than charging a phone.

“With LEZ’s being introduced in towns and cities, the UK is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2025 with the end goal of net zero by 2050, businesses and organisations need to be actively seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint – and the Goupil range provides potential users with the prospect of not only improving their environmental footprint, but in turn enhancing operational performance and lowering their vehicle operating costs as well.”

