Government confirms logistics workers are ‘essential’ in latest lockdown

Following UKWA’s call on government to clarify the position of logistics workers under the latest national lockdown regulations, today the Department for Transport has confirmed that employees in the sector are considered ‘essential workers’ and accordingly will be allowed to travel for work. In addition, the children of logistics employees will be permitted to attend school along with those of other key workers.

In a letter to Peter Ward, UKWA CEO, and leaders of peer trade associations in the industry, the DfT states that it is considered essential that the work of the logistics sector should continue to the greatest extent possible through the Covid-19 crisis.

“As is clear in the latest guidance, those who work to keep the freight transport modes operating during the coronavirus (COVID-19) response and EU transition, including those working on transport systems through which supply chains pass, are considered critical workers. This, therefore, includes haulage drivers, managers, warehouse staff and all other logistics professions who we need to continue to go about their business to keep supply chains moving. As such, school age children of employees engaged in these activities should be eligible to continue attending school in line with Government policy.

“Government policy is clear that this applies to all supply chains and not only those for food and medical supplies. The current regulations allows travel to work and travel associated with work.”

Peter Ward adds, “We are pleased that government has again recognised the important role businesses in our sector are playing in keeping the country going during national lockdown. UKWA will continue to provide support for our members and ensure that the voice of the wider logistics industry is heard and heeded.”

