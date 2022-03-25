Government’s EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy a vital step forward in UK’s move to Net Zero

The government’s EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy, published today (25 March 2022), will help to make transitioning to zero emission fleets a reality for logistics businesses.

The plan, which aims to ensure commercial vehicles have access to public chargepoints, will mandate that these points have high standards of reliability and will address current barriers – including network capacity, charging costs and access to a sufficiently broad recharging network across the strategic road network – to help the road transport sector decarbonise in confidence.

Denise Beedell, Public Policy Manager at Logistics UK comments: “For some time now, Logistics UK’s members have called for more equitable ways of funding the necessary expansion of the UK’s electricity capacity to support the decarbonisation of the UK’s commercial vehicle fleets. We are very pleased to see the strategy address this significant barrier to improve the infrastructure required for the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets as logistics businesses work to reach net zero as soon as possible. We look forward to seeing the details of how the electricity network will be transformed to ensure cost effective and timely connections this spring, and the Ofgem-Government EV Smart Charging Action Plan this summer.”

