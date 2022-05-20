Great Bear / Culina wins Microlise Driver of the Year Award for 2022

Great Bear driver Marek Mackiewicz, has scooped the Microlise Driver of the Year Award for 2022 beating stiff competition from more than 240,000 other UK drivers.

Marek was presented his trophy by HRH The Princess Royal, at the Microlise Transport Conference yesterday, in front over 1000 delegates from across the transport industry.

Marek also won the Medium distance category. The Short Distance category was won by Carl McCabe from Gist and the Long Distance title was taken by Alan Bateman from Ceva Logistics.

Meanwhile Maritime Transport won the Driver Excellence award, as they had the highest proportion of drivers in the top 1,000, based on analysis of all telematics data.

Bigger than ever before, the telematics-based Microlise Driver of the Year Awards this year also featured shortlisted drivers from Culina, Waitrose, Maritime, Co-op and Alliance Healthcare.

The winners of a number of nomination-based categories were also announced including EV Downton’s Luke Tranter as Young Driver and Sam Rawlings from Gist as Most Improved Driver. Craig Walker from Hovis won the Extra Mile award while Steve Lynch from EV Downton won Driver Hero. The Lifetime Achievement award went to Hovis’s James Elflain.

The independent judging panel, which reviewed the entries for each of these categories, included

Managing Director of the Road Haulage Association, Richard Smith, Editor of Motor Transport, Steve Hobson, Sarah Bell the Traffic Commissioner for London and the SE, Head of Talent at Road to Logistics, Jennifer Swain and Business Development Director of Microlise, Paul Jurevicius.

When asked about her experience as a judge for the awards Sarah Bell commented “Throughout the judging process we were able to delight at individuals’ determination and tenacity. The awards shine a light on this brilliant industry, and I was honoured to be a part of it again. “

The full shortlist of 24 drivers, who enjoyed a Porsche track day, are listed below.

MICROLISE DRIVER OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2022 – SHORTLIST AND WINNERS

Short Distance

WINNER – Carl McCabe, Gist

RUNNER UP – Ian Bartlett, Waitrose

RUNNER UP – Stewart Cruz, Maritime Transport

Medium Distance

WINNER – Marek Mackiewicz, Great Bear, Culina

RUNNER UP – Brian Grant, Co-op

RUNNER UP – David Howe, Maritime Transport

Long Distance

WINNER – Alan Bateman, Ceva Logistics

RUNNER UP – Gordon Mann, Maritime Transport

RUNNER UP – Tajinderpal Singh Sanga, Alliance Healthcare

Driver Excellence – Sponsored by Road Haulage Association

WINNER – Maritime Transport

RUNNER UP – Yodel

RUNNER UP – Travis Perkins

Extra Mile – Sponsored by Bridgestone

WINNER – Craig Walker, Hovis

RUNNER UP – Amber Cameron, Travis Perkins

RUNNER UP – Steven March

HGV Hero – Sponsored by Apex

WINNER – Steve Lynch, EV Downton

RUNNER UP – Gareth Bell, Boughey Distribution