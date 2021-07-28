Greencarrier returns to Krone and TIP as European fleet grows again

Greencarrier Freight Services has once again expanded its trailer fleet with the addition of 15 Profi Liner curtainsiders from Krone Trailers UK, on long term lease from TIP Trailer Services.

With vehicle depots, warehousing and cross-docking facilities in Ipswich and Immingham, Greencarrier is strategically placed to handle Scandinavian and Eastern European freight to and from the UK. The Greencarrier Group have 1000 employees, whose operations are based in 11 countries throughout Scandinavia, northern and eastern Europe and extends into central Asia and China.

According to Managing Director Chris Hunt, the firm continues to respond to strong demand and the new trailer equipment is expected to be fully utilised upon entering the vehicle fleet.

“We run a busy, two-way operation between the UK and many other countries” says Chris, “and the trailers we use need to be able to cope with the rigorous demands of ferry work and intensive loading schedules.”

Accordingly, Greencarrier Freight Services UK operates a general haulage and groupage service between the UK, Nordic and European countries – for which part of the operation, the Profi Liners were specified.

“The curtainsiders were chosen, in preference to other makes, for their loading flexibility and are mainly used for groupage and unaccompanied ro-ro ferry work from the UK to the Nordics and Eastern Europe” continues Chris, “They carry general cargo, including palletised finished goods and outsized loads including timber.”

This, explains Chris, is where the Krone sliding roofs and Multi Lock side-raves (which have strapping points every 100mm along each side of the trailer) come into their own. The trailers are specified with 10 multi positional post pockets in the floor centre and 10 pairs along the sides, which means Greencarrier can load virtually any cargo safely and securely along the entire trailer length. “Also, the curtains can be strapped from inside the trailer, which is a safety benefit and much appreciated by our drivers.”

The Profi Liners are also fitted with phenolic-coated plywood floors which meet the European load security certification, EN 12642 code XL. The trailer chassis are KTL primed and powder coated, as part of the automated manufacturing process at Krone’s Werlte plant in North West Germany and come with Krone’s unique 10-year guarantee against rust, through perforation of steel components.

New to this latest batch of Krone trailers is TIP’s BrakePlus EBPMS (electronic brake performance monitoring system) which enables Greencarrier to monitor the braking performance of the trailers in their fleet and provides an alternative to carrying out physical roller brake tests throughout the year.

“BrakePlus automatically monitors the braking system of each trailer.” Explains Chris Hunt. “Using real-time telematics connectivity, it captures braking performance information from each trailer’s electronic braking mechanism and presents it to the fleet team in the form of a ‘braking performance value’ – which in turn, translates as a simple ‘pass’ or ‘fail’.”

The system also produces a periodic ‘braking performance report’ as part of the trailer’s service inspection record, which serves as evidence of the braking track-record of the trailer and helps ensure Green Carrier stays legal and compliant.

Chris goes on to explain that the system provides email alerts when a braking system for a trailer begins to under-perform so that regular brake checks and their associated downtime are no longer required.

“For a while now, the DVSA has considered EBPMS to be a valid means of assessing trailer braking performance, the output from which can be used as compliance evidence that forms part of our maintenance records,” he explains.

Launched during 2020, BrakePlus forms part of TIP Insight, TIP’s range of telematics-based digital and connected services and joins TyrePlus, TIP’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and DoorPlus (door monitoring system) as ‘add-on’ services to a core ‘track and trace’ functionality.

David George, Pan European Account Manager for TIP Trailer Services is upbeat regarding the ‘working partnership’ between the three companies.

“Greencarrier is a diverse operator with freight services spanning the whole of Europe and beyond. Therefore, it is important to take a Pan-European perspective when specifying the trailer equipment and to put in place a solid and comprehensive after-market service. Our Brake-Plus system is now a key element of the end-to-end general service we provide.”

In this regard, maintenance for the trailers is provided by TIP Trailer Services, while emergency service, should it be required, is available from TIP’s own European support network, Roadside Assistance, which is on hand to provide 24 -hour breakdown recovery anywhere in Europe.

Krone too, has taken a consultative approach while advising on the most suitable trailer specifications for Greencarrier’s varied European freight requirements. Jason Chipchase, Krone Trailers UK Sales Manager, is clear regarding the importance of matching the customers’ operational needs to the correct equipment for the job.

“There are many suppliers of trailers these days but few who can provide precisely what is required to suit the individual needs of a European operation of this type. During the specification of these Profi Liners, we worked closely to make sure that every last detail was addressed before pressing the button. This way, everyone in the team can rest assured that we have delivered the optimum specification for loading flexibility and security while providing Krone’s round-the-clock after-market support.”

Greencarrier also offers pick and pack, sorting, re-marking, labelling and shrink-wrapping facilities at both their UK sites, along with computerised stock control systems. At the Immingham warehouse, dedicated facilities are available for ambient food storage, using electric forklift trucks to ensure a clean and quiet working environment.

The company’s global network and freight forwarding services extend across Eastern Europe with offices in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and the Czech Republic. With transport and warehousing facilities in each country, Greencarrier offers a door to door service to any inland destination, including onwards into central Asia and China using air, road, rail and ocean.

