Grist Environmental turns to JCB for a new wheeled excavator

Grist Environmental has taken delivery of a JCB JS200W wheeled excavator, from local dealer Holt JCB, to work on its waste transfer site in Devizes, Wiltshire. The JCB vehicle is a straight replacement for an existing excavator, which was part of Grist’s 25-strong fleet supplied over the years by another manufacturer.

Service and back up to eliminate downtime means a lot to James Grist, director of Grist Environmental and was the prime reason for turning to Holt JCB.

He said ”The service from Holt JCB is just spot on, it has been a real pleasure to do business with them. We looked to JCB and also had quotes from competitors but the decision was not down to price but the warranty & service back up. Those offered by other suppliers saw benefits start to drop off after the first year, JCB however offered a full warranty for the full length of time.”

Established in 1972 by James’ father Nigel, family run Grist Environmental is a waste recycling business that is expanding year-on-year. Its 200-strong team provides a broad range of services in the waste management and automotive sectors across several sites in and around Devizes. Through its investment in new technologies and expert industry knowledge, Grist operates a ‘Zero to Landfill’ policy on the 2000-2500 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste it collects each week for sorting on its picking line.

The JCB JS200W is being put to work loading wood into slow and high-speed shredders, and is also being used to load artic trucks and walking floor trailers coming onto the site.

Weighing in at around 22 tonnes, this excavator has a closed box-section revolving frame, which increases strength and reduces stress. It also makes this excavator highly resistant to impact damage.

Simultaneous moving and excavating is smooth and fast with an intuitive multifunction operation, and four operating work modes allow a JS200W wheeled excavator operator to tailor performance to any application. Auto, Economy, Precision and Lifting modes provide different optimised settings. A 70/30 front screen split for a clear view forwards, plus a large laminated glass roof window provide this wheeled excavator with exceptional all-round visibility.

Features of the JCB JS200W highlighted by James Grist include the convenience provided by the LiveLink telematics system that provides remote monitoring capabilities; a comfortable and quiet high-rise cab that gives good visibility; smooth performance; and reverse fans that are ideal for operating in dirty and dusty environment. But above all, the back up was key for James Grist: “Nobody else could match JCB’s warranty,” he said. ”Not only are Holt friendly but if you call them to do something, they get it done.”