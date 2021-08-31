Ground-breaking worldwide cover from new ABMEC member provides peace of mind

EPG Global takes up membership of ABMEC

Backed by the world’s leading insurance companies, EPG has been operating globally for over 30 years

Growing ABMEC membership enables greater influence for the British mining supply chain

ABMEC (The British Mining Trade Association) is delighted to welcome new member EPG Global, the preeminent equipment and machinery extended warranty provider with over 30 years’ experience.

World-leading manufacturers entrust EPG to manage their extended warranty programmes, and the company has provided warranties on hundreds of thousands of machines worldwide. With backing from the world’s leading, financially secure insurance companies, EPG’s customers can be confident that any accepted claims will be paid. A fact that could even bring a competitive edge to companies in the British mining supply chain who operate on the world stage.

ABMEC President, Paul Freeman commented “it’s great to see ABMEC membership profiles diversifying into all forms of support for the mining industry.”

Director General, Jane Isaacs said how pleasing it was to see a new member participating in ABMEC events, including the Networking Day, Annual Conference and the regular ABMEC CHATs.

ABMEC is the only association representing the whole British mining supply chain. Established almost 100 years ago, it continues to provide member services to help promote sales and business growth, both in the UK and globally.

enquiries@abmec.org.uk

+44(0)1924 860 258

www.abmec.org.uk