GS Yuasa begin construction of new UK head office and distribution centre

GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd (GYSUK) have announced that construction has begun on a new headquarters and distribution centre. Work commenced on the 178,500 sq ft purpose-built facility, situated in Dorcan, Swindon, at a commemorative ground-breaking ceremony.

Following sustained growth over the past decade, GS Yuasa has outgrown the sites it currently operates from in the Swindon area. The new location, which has been specifically designed to meet operational needs both now and in the future, will incorporate state-of-the-art warehouse equipment, processes, and systems to ensure the company is able to continue to deliver the best possible supply and an ever improving customer experience as it grows over the next 15 years.

The new facility will stock batteries and accessories to service all of GS Yuasa’s many markets, including automotive, motorcycle and industrial applications, for which it is the UK market leader. It will have approximately 23,000 pallet spaces and stock hundreds of thousands of batteries for supply into UK and European markets including its three core brands GS Yuasa, Yuasa and GS products.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by Andrew Taylor, Managing Director and CEO of GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd, James Hylton, Managing Director of GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd (GYSUK), Paul McMullan, Finance and Operation Director of GYSUK, Andy Leach General Manager – Warehouse and Logistics at GYSUK. They were accompanied by Mehrnoosh Khoujin and Hazel Beasley from Hatmill Ltd who are managing the project.

The site build is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, with the warehouse and office fit-out process, testing, move and ramp up phases to follow. The new site is expected to be fully operational in the summer of 2023, and GS Yuasa are fully committed to ensuring there is no disruption to customers during the transition.

James Hylton, Managing Director of GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd, said: “This is brilliant news and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the history of our company. The building is designed to accommodate significant growth over the next 15 years, in both existing and new markets.

“The design of the site, coupled with state-of-the-art warehouse equipment and systems will enable us to offer significantly improved service levels for customers, ensuring that we continue to stay ahead of the competition.”

GS Yuasa are working with developer Canmoor, a multi-award winning, market leading developer in the warehouse and business space sectors, who have acquired, managed and developed over £3 billion of commercial property assets. They have successfully worked on hundreds of large-scale projects across the UK from Avonmouth to Glasgow.

Construction will be undertaken by Marbank Construction Limited, specialists in the design and construction of commercial and industrial developments. Marbank have worked on various projects of varying sizes across the country. Clients have included the likes of KFC, Wickes and Aldi to name but a few.

The building will be constructed to a very high standard with a focus on ESG credentials, targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’, an EPC A rating, 19 EV charging points, Photovoltaic panels and use of recycled materials.

To find out more about GS Yuasa visit www.gs-yuasa.eu