GS Yuasa welcomes The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP to Swindon headquarters

GS Yuasa, the world’s leading battery manufacturer, is honoured to announce the recent visit of The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, Business and Trade Secretary, to their headquarters and distribution centre in Swindon. Held Thursday 14 March, the prestigious event underscored the importance of industry and government collaboration in fostering innovation and trade.

Kemi Badenoch MP, who has held her current post since 7 February 2023 and is also the President of the Board of Trade, was given a comprehensive tour of the facility. Led by senior directors, including Andrew Taylor, Managing Director and CEO of GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd., and James Hylton, Managing Director of GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd., the tour covered the vast 178,500 sq ft. sales and distribution facility.

The visit follows the recent opening of the state-of-the-art facility at Ignition Park, Swindon, which marked a new chapter for GS Yuasa as it aims to solidify its status as the world’s leading battery manufacturer. The new site serves both as the headquarters for GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd. and the sales and distribution centre for GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd.

During her visit, The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP witnessed firsthand the innovative technologies and processes that the UK-arm of the Japanese battery manufacturer has implemented to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This includes sophisticated automated shuttle racking, AGV reach trucks, and dedicated charging facilities, all aimed at ensuring GS Yuasa remains at the forefront of the battery industry.

Andrew Taylor expressed his enthusiasm about the visit, stating: “We were thrilled to welcome The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP to our Swindon headquarters. This visit highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in the battery industry and reinforces the significance government interest in UK business growth and development.”

Business and Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch added: “Thank you very much to GS Yuasa for hosting me at their new state-of-the-art facility in Swindon. Their investment shows this government is creating the right conditions to encourage cutting-edge advanced manufacturing companies to invest in the UK.

“Our plan for manufacturing is working. We want to encourage more businesses to follow in their footsteps and choose the UK, helping create skilled, high-wage jobs across the country and future-proofing our economy.”

The visit is anticipated to foster further dialogue between the government and the manufacturing sector, highlighting the critical role of technological innovation and international trade in the UK’s economic development.

For more information about GS Yuasa and their contributions to the battery industry, visit www.gs-yuasa.eu