GSM Transport adds New Carrier Transicold Vector® 1550 Units

Scottish haulier GSM Transport has taken delivery of two new refrigerated trailers, each specified with a Carrier Transicold Vector® 1550 unit. Designed to distribute milk across the UK for one of the company’s dairy customers, the new assets join a 24-strong refrigerated trailer fleet that has been Carrier-cooled for more than 20 years. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The two new mono-temperature Vector 1550 units are mounted to 13.6-metre Gray & Adams refrigerated trailers and are new additions to GSM Transport’s fleet, which features both Carrier Transicold Vector 1550 and Vector 1950 MT (multi-temperature) units.

“We started using Carrier for our trailers in the 1990s, and they have consistently delivered everything we need,” said Jim Morrison, Owner, GSM Transport. “The Vector range allows us to pick the most suitable model for our specific requirements, with the power and fuel efficiency of the Vector 1550 proving ideal for our work with McQueens Dairies. When you add in the outstanding maintenance and aftersales support, it’s fair to say we’ve been a consistently happy customer.”

The Vector 1550 unit is well suited to GSM Transport’s needs, delivering a unique combination of power and efficiency. The system’s ability to provide exceptional pull-down speeds and accurate set-point control is essential for transporting milk and dairy produce. The Vector 1550 features Carrier Transicold’s E-Drive™ all-electric technology, which removes mechanical transmissions found in belt-driven truck and trailer refrigeration systems. The E-Drive transforms engine power into electricity via a generator, helping to reduce refrigerant leak rates by up to 55% while also cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

“The beauty of the Vector unit is the all-electric technology at its heart, which makes them easier and more affordable to run,” added Morrison.

The new trailers will operate for eight to 10 years, travelling approximately 130,000 kilometres per year. They will deliver milk seven days a week from its headquarters in Annan to customers as far north as Aberdeen and as far south as Northampton.

Founded in 1996, GSM Transport has built a solid reputation for delivering chilled produce to businesses across Scotland, England and mainland Europe. Since 2016, the haulage company has been supplying McQueens Dairies with transport to their depots, with an expanding number of its trailers sporting the dairy’s livery.

Carrier Transicold creates refrigeration solutions to handle precise temperature-controlled cargo, like food and beverages, as part of its Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Programme. Products and services are designed to ensure the safe delivery and consumption of consumer perishable goods. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain.

