G&W UK companies invest in 75 new lifting and handling machines across their UK container terminals

Freightliner and Pentalver, subsidiaries of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W), have made a significant investment in 75 new lifting and handling machines to be deployed at their container terminals throughout the UK. The initial batch of equipment was recently delivered, with the additional 40 machines to follow in the coming months.

The new machines include Hyster reachstackers, Terberg terminal tractors, and Hyster empty container handlers and are part of the Big Trucks product offering from Briggs Equipment (Briggs), which feature some of the latest technology, innovations and safety enhancements.

In partnering with Briggs and Hyster, the new machines lead the way in telematics, providing live feedback on the machine’s health, together with key operational data relating to lifts, fuel usage and non-productive running. The Tier 4 engines produce lower emissions and when combined with auto shut-down technology, further endorse G&W UK’s commitment to a carbon neutral future.

With the employee central to the operation, cab ergonomics are an essential component to a safe and efficient working environment, and the new equipment provides adjustable sliding units with full air suspension, creating maximum comfort. The in-cab 360-degree camera system and on-screen telematics displays, puts the driver’s safety and comfort first.

“We pride ourselves on providing a best in class service to our customers and a safe working environment for our employees, and investing in these latest technically-advanced machines will support us in enhancing that service further across our three core platforms of Rail, Road and Terminals,” said Chris Lawrenson, Managing Director of Terminals for G&W’s UK/Europe region companies. “Our focus on the customer experience, with substantial investments in cutting-edge technology, facilities and rolling stock will help cement our future as the transport and logistics provider of choice in the UK.”

Mike Parkin, Briggs Equipment’s Head of Ports, Terminals and Big Trucks commented: “We are delighted to announce this latest contract renewal with G&W UK. This renewal highlights our capability for forming and maintaining positive long-term relationships with our customers. The importance of the work carried out at Freightliner and Pentalver locations is far-reaching, with many businesses and industries dependent on a swift and flawless operation. These customers need to know that their goods will be transported safely and on time.”

More about G&W:

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads organised in locally managed operating regions with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&W’s UK/Europe Region companies include Freightliner; the UK’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, and Pentalver, a leading UK container logistics services provider.

Freightliner is an established rail freight provider offering customers a wide range of safe, reliable and cost-effective solutions to cater for the requirements of a diverse market sector. With an extensive offering of bulk freight transportation services as well as the 770,000 maritime containers we move per year by both road and rail, Freightliner provides the complete logistics package, ensuring satisfaction from port to door.

Pentalver’s strategically located off-dock facilities at Felixstowe, Southampton and London Gateway, along with their inland hub at Cannock, offer diverse container services such as road haulage, container storage, container repairs, refrigeration services and cargo handling. Pentalver is also one of the UK’s leading container sales and bespoke container conversions providers.

