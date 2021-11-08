HAE EHA’s Graham Arundell wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Graham Arundell, the former CEO of Hire Association Europe (HAE) and Event Hire Association (EHA), has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 European Rental Association Awards.

HAE EHA is the UK’s leading trade association for the hire industry. Graham was at the association’s helm for 13 years until he recently retired, after deferring his planned retirement to support the association during the pandemic.

The award recognises his “remarkable” impact on the association and the wider industry.

The judges said: “Graham’s impact since he joined HAE in 2007 has been remarkable. He strengthened the association, added services and launched a dedicated events association. He also remained committed to an open and international approach, embracing the Global Rental Alliance and supporting the ERA’s activities.”

Graham has truly put the sector on the map. He’s also played an instrumental role in helping the industry to gain the recognition and respect it deserves.

HAE EHA’s board of directors said: “Graham has made a significant contribution during his career within the equipment and event hire industry. He has played an active role in the European Rental Alliance over many years, and supported the sector through the Global Rental Alliance.

“When he joined, he began the process of restructuring the association. His first major challenge was to steady the business through the global financial recession in 2008. Working with the board and a range of stakeholders he put members first, developing key relationships within the industry. Through his inclusive leadership he’s increased membership, driven more commerciality within the Association, through supporting the development of businesses within the equipment and event hire, and given the sector a voice within the Government and market as a whole.”

Other key achievements include:

• Working with members, agencies and the British Standards Institute, to lead the development of the industry specific accreditation ‘SafeHire’.

• Improving productivity, training and career choices for people and improving health and safety.

• Supporting the industry’s drive to recruit a diverse workforce, working with members and Government agencies to widen access to the sector by developing a careers programme.

• Widening the safety guidance materials for equipment and increasing the number of Best Practice Guides to support members, from multi outlet businesses to one location independents.

• Launching the Hire Awards of Excellence to celebrate success and achievements in the equipment and event hire industry.

• Helping to give event hire a voice and focus through establishing the Event Hire Association.

• Leading the programme to develop HAE EHA’s V-Hire virtual reality product.

For more details visit www.hae.org.uk