Hamburg-based intralogistics company STILL and their employees provide support to flood victims

There are many ways to provide support and solidarity – as can be seen from the various aid campaigns organised by the Hamburg-based intralogistics company STILL for those affected by the floods in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria. By providing personal assistance and donating vehicles to the German Red Cross (DRK), among other things, the company and their employees are actively and reliably supporting the people in the flooded areas.

Within days of the devastating floods in the west and south of Germany, STILL employees organised spontaneous aid for suppliers in the region. For example, STILL electricians promptly travelled to North Rhine-Westphalia. There, they lent a hand to a long-standing supplier, Falkenroth Umformtechnik GmbH, repairing the central production facilities with a great deal of expertise. This was a success: thanks to this joint effort, production could be resumed in record time. “With this initiative, our employees not only showed great personal commitment, but also proved that they have their hearts in the right place and a good sense of partnership and solidarity,” says Frank Müller, Senior Vice President Brand Management / Sales & Service Steering STILL EMEA.

On-site logistics support

The company also provided valuable emergency aid: STILL promptly made forklift trucks and other industrial trucks available to the German Red Cross in the region hit by the disaster. The powerful and robust trucks are a welcome support in dealing with the major logistical challenges on the ground. An additional vehicle donation has just been made: to save time and effort when unloading heavy and bulky loads from the trucks, STILL supplied the DRK Ortsverband Bad Neunahr-Ahrweiler e.V. with a powerful electric high lift stacker. “The volunteers in the flooded areas have been doing great – and often physically very strenuous – work under extremely challenging conditions for weeks. If we can help make this easier, more efficient and more ergonomic with our technology and our equipment, then we are more than happy to do so,” explains Frank Müller.