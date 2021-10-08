Hamburg-based intralogistics expert STILL presents hybrid talk series

“Thesen am Tresen – The STILL Logistics Talk” is the title of a talk series for investment decision-makers and logistics enthusiasts developed by the Hamburg-based intralogistics company STILL. The first round of talks will be held during the German Logistics Congress in Berlin from October 20 to 22.

STILL will turn the gourmet restaurant “Hugos” at the Berlin Hotel “InterContinental” into a recording studio during the 38th edition of the congress of the German Logistics Association (BVL). For 40 minutes each in a total of five talks, logistics experts from industry, trade, logistics services and science will discuss provoking theses that are of concern to them today and in the future. The discussions at the bar will revolve around the topics of globalisation, digitalisation, the environment, automation and security, and will be hosted by the logistics journalists Anita Würmser and Thilo Jörgl.

For those interested who are not attending the congress, the sessions will be broadcast live on the internet. Those who cannot watch the free live streams will have the opportunity to watch them afterwards on the STLL website. Through this hybrid format, STILL aims to make this valuable content accessible to a wider audience.

“We will discuss the megatrends in the field of logistics in an innovative format that people are familiar with from television. We are delighted that decision-makers from the most important industries and renowned scientists have accepted our invitation to share their knowledge publicly in an entertaining format,” states Frank Müller, Senior Vice President Brand Management / Sales & Service Steering STILL EMEA. Researchers from TU Dresden, Helmut Schmidt University in Hamburg, the Fraunhofer IFF in Magdeburg and the Fraunhofer IML in Dortmund are those who have accepted the invitation. Representatives from Warsteiner, Hermes Fulfilment, FIEGE, DB Schenker, SICK, BLG Logistics and logistics experts from KION and STILL are among those on the panel from the business world.

Thesen am Tresen – The STILL Logistics Talk at a glance:

Globalisation

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11.00 – 11.40 a.m.

Can we manage without China? How Covid is changing value chains.

Guests:

Andrea Eck, Member of the Board of Management, BLG Logistics

Christine Mezger-Behan, Vice President Logistics System, KION ITS EMEA

Ralf Düster, Member of the Executive Board, Setlog Holding

Host: Anita Würmser

Climate and Environment

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 3.00 p.m. – 3.40 p.m.

Everything but exhaust fumes: Here’s what the forklift truck of the future will look like.

Guests:

Rolf Beckmann, Director Engineering, FIEGE Group

Daniel Küster, Supply Chain Director, Warsteiner Group

Prof. Dr. Thorsten Schmidt, Chair of Technical Logistics, TU Dresden

Frank Müller, Senior Vice President Brand Management & Sales & Service Steering STILL EMEA

Host: Thilo Jörgl

Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence

Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11.00 – 11.40 a.m.

The warehouse is dead. Long live the warehouse! How artificial intelligence is changing logistics.

Guests:

Tobias Zierhut, Senior Vice President – Mobile Automation, KION Group

Prof. Dr. Dr. h. c. Michael ten Hompel, Executive Director, Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics IML, Dortmund

Host: Anita Würmser

Automation

Thursday, October 21, 2021, 3:00 – 3:40 p.m.

A digital dump is still a dump: How to avoid automating the wrong way.

Kevin Kufs, CEO, Hermes Fulfilment

Prof. Dr. Julia Arlinghaus, Director, Fraunhofer Institute for Factory Operation and Automation IFF, Magdeburg

Marina Hein, Vice President International Key Account Solutions, KION ITS EMEA

Host: Thilo Jörgl

Safety/Research

Friday, October 22, 2021, 11.00 – 11.40 a.m.

Mostly cloudy: How cloud applications prevent accidents in the warehouse.

Guests:

Erik Wirsing, Vice President Global Innovation, DB Schenker

Andreas Höll, Technical Industry Manager, Sick

Prof. Dr. Alice Kirchheim, Chair of Logistics Systems Technology, Helmut Schmidt University Hamburg

Ansgar Bergmann, Technology & Innovation – CTR, Project Manager CTO, STILL

Host: Thilo Jörgl

Detailed information on all guests and talks, as well as free registration for live streaming of the talks, can be found at www.still.eu/dlk.