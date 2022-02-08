Handing over the baton

With effect from 1 January 2022, Natalie Dunleavy has taken over as Regional Manager for the support and coordination of all sales activities in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland at Clark Europe.

Natalie Dunleavy is no stranger to Clark. She can already look back on 15 years of experience as Sales Director within the Clark dealer network in Great Britain at the Clark dealer Knightsbridge Mechanical Handling Ltd. This job gave her a sound knowledge of Clark and the Clark product range. Her responsibilities at Knightsbridge included looking after key accounts in sales and rental, as well as preparing quotations for fleet management for large blue chip companies. At Clark Europe, she succeeds Kevin Tims, who is taking well-deserved retirement due to age.

“I aim to build on the success of our dealers over the next few years and expand the existing Clark dealer network,” Dunleavy explains. “This will ensure that we can continue to drive sales of Clark products and grow market share post-Brexit.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ms Dunleavy on board the Clark organisation and wish her every success in expanding, planning and coordinating sales activities in the UK and Ireland,” says Rolf Eiten, President & CEO of Clark Europe GmbH. As Regional Manager, Natalie Dunleavy reports directly to Stefan Budweit, Director Sales & Marketing at Clark Europe.

More about CLARK Material Handling International

Since the forklift was invented by Eugene Clark in Buchanan, Michigan (USA) in 1917, CLARK has been one of the worldwide market leaders in the materials handling vehicles business. With more than 100 years of experience in the materials handling vehicles sector and over 1.4 million forklifts sold worldwide, the CLARK brand, which is proud of its roots in America, is associated with modern and robust product design, progressive, sophisticated technology and excellent customer service. Since 2003, CLARK has been part of the South Korean Young An Group based in Bucheon and offers a complete product portfolio consisting of forklifts with electric power or internal combustion engines and load capacities of 1.5 to 8 tons, narrow-aisle forklifts, warehouse equipment and an extensive range of services. CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI) with its head office in Bucheon, South Korea, is currently represented worldwide at more than 480 locations in over 90 nations. The operations are managed at four headquarters around the world. Production is assembled according to European quality standards at plants in Korea, the United States, Vietnam and China. With 170 Clark dealers in 60 countries, CLARK Europe GmbH is one of four subsidiaries of CMHI and serves the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa from its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany.

