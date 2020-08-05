Hannah Burgess appointed Director of New Vehicle Sales  Volvo Trucks UK and Ireland

Volvo Trucks UK and Ireland has appointed Hannah Burgess to the newly created position of Director of New Vehicle Sales, based at the company’s head office in Warwick.

This will see Hannah, 43, lead the company’s new truck sales and all related product and customer support activities. She will also be responsible for merging two existing departments, Commercial Truck and Product, Digital & Delivery, into one – combining her extensive experience in both product and sales operations.

Hannah has enjoyed a 22-year career within Volvo Group, initially joining Volvo Financial Services in 1998, before moving on to roles within the UK dealer network. In 2008 she moved back to head office to become Fleet and Retail Support Manager, followed by a promotion to Commercial Operations Manager at the beginning of 2011. She then spent nearly five years as Director Group Product and Sales Delivery for Volvo Group; ahead of her most recent role as Director of Product, Digital & Delivery which began in January 2019.

Commenting on her appointment, Hannah says: “We are on the verge of the single biggest introduction of new products in the company’s history, which makes this an incredibly exciting time to be taking charge of new sales.

“When we revealed our new heavy truck range back in February, we did so with the promise that our latest generation FH16, FH, FM and FMX models would make our customers even more competitive and help them attract the best drivers in an increasingly tough market.

“It’s fair to say that promise has never been more important than it is now, given the amazing efforts by road transport fleets to keep the UK and Ireland moving in 2020 – despite the most challenging period we have all faced, both professionally and personally.

“As we look ahead to the coming months, we stand ready to support customers with the full strength of Volvo Trucks and our dealer network, which continues to do a fantastic job looking after customers in what is a very different environment to just a few months ago. Plus we are working hard behind the scenes to prepare for our new model order books opening in September, alongside a series of exciting local market launch activities.”