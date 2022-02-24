Hat-Trick of awards for Hyundai dealer for Taylor & Braithwaite

Construction equipment specialists Taylor & Braithwaite Ltd have been recognised with three prestigious accolades from Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe for exceptional performance during 2021.

The family-owned business located at Sandford near Appleby, Cumbria has been awarded the Hyundai UK and Ireland dealer of the year for increasing market share and sales to become one of Europe’s most successful dealers.

Chris Jordan, Taylor & Braithwaite’s North East area sales manager, has been awarded the European salesperson of the year.

And thirdly, a special accolade for the European dealer selling the most units in 2021.

Ian Burton, Sales Director, commented: “These three accolades are recognition of the hard work and dedication of our staff and continued loyalty of our customers throughout 2021. Chris Jordan, has worked tirelessly across his area for six years, developing the Hyundai and Taylor & Braithwaite brands across the North East of England.

Ian continued: “The final award is more remarkable when considering there are over eighty dealers across Europe, from Latvia in the East, Spain in the South, Finland in the north, and Ireland in the West. The construction sector has continued to trade strongly throughout the pandemic, and Taylor & Braithwaite have been in a good position to capitalise on this with both strong sales and aftersales support.”

Dr. Hubertus Münster, Hyundai Europe Sales & Marketing Director added: “At the start of each year Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe takes a moment to look back at the previous one. 2021 has been a challenging but very rewarding year resulting in record sales of construction equipment.”

“This could not have been possible without the strong cooperation with our professional dealer network. The Hyundai Dealer Awards commend those dealers that stood out with fantastic performances in the field of sales, customer service, innovations, and the Hyundai spirit among others.”

Pictured: Ian Burton (left), Taylor & Braithwaite Sales Director, congratulating Chris Jordan, Taylor & Braithwaite North East Area Sales Manager, on becoming Hyundai Construction Equipment European Salesperson of the Year for 2021.

www.hyundai-ce.eu