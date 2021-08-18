Hawthorns Logistics’ refrigerated fleet now 100% Carrier-Cooled with delivery of Carrier Transicold Vector HE 19 Units

Washington-based distribution company, Hawthorns Logistics, has taken delivery of its first ever Carrier Transicold Vector® HE 19 units, adding 10 multi-temperature and 10 single-temperature versions to its refrigerated trailer fleet, which is now 100% Carrier-cooled. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Mounted to new 13.6-metre Chereau trailers, the 20 Carrier Transicold Vector HE 19 units join a 43-strong refrigerated trailer fleet and represent 15 replacements for older assets, along with five new additions.

“Since we started business over a decade ago, we have been specifying Carrier units,” said Chris Kilsby, Owner of Hawthorns Logistics. “To me, they’re the best units on the market, so it was a logical step to make the move to the new Vector.

“We’re a family business and we believe in building lasting relationships. Carrier’s systems have never let us down, and when you add in the phenomenal level of aftersales and maintenance support we receive, there’s just no real reason to look elsewhere.”

The Vector HE 19 combines Carrier Transicold’s E-Drive™ all-electric technology with an all-new multi-speed engine design, delivering up to 30% fuel savings when compared to the previous generation Vector 1950. The system is also 19% more efficient when plugged into the electrical grid on standby.

Thanks to its fully hermetic scroll compressor and economiser, the Vector HE 19 unit provides a 40% increase in refrigeration capacity during pull-down, while reducing the chance of refrigerant escape by 50%. Combined, these factors deliver reduced diesel, maintenance and electricity costs, helping to reduce Hawthorns Logistics’ carbon footprint. In addition, the units operate 3 dB(A) quieter than the legacy Vector 1950, meaning sound pollution is also significantly reduced.

The 20 new trailers are all backed by Carrier Transicold’s new comprehensive BluEdge™ fixed cost full-service maintenance package, which includes annual temperature control testing and certification, full regulatory checks and access to the company’s oneCALL™ 24/7 incident management service.

“We have a fantastic working relationship with Carrier Transicold Northern, which provides unrivalled support when it comes to keeping the units on the road and operational. On the rare occasion that something goes wrong, they always react quickly,” added Kilsby.

The new assets will stay in service for five years, primarily delivering fruit, vegetables and various chilled and frozen products to major supermarkets across the UK. Mostly operating on routes between central Scotland and London, they will be on the road seven days a week, 364 days a year, clocking up around 100,000 miles.

Established in 2009, Hawthorns Logistics is a family-run business with more than 30 years of collective experience. The liveries on a selection of the new trailers will highlight the company’s support of two local charities, Great North Air Ambulance and Dragonfly Cancer Trust.

