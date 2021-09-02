Heathrow haulier joins TPN to develop its national profile

The Pallet Network (TPN) has signed air-freight specialist and established general haulier Hounslow-based JGM Transport.

JGM director Falpreet Brar says: “We approached TPN because we had expanded substantially and were well established in all our chosen sectors. The next logical step was to join a pallet network, and we believed TPN to be the best choice.”

JGM is the brainchild of two brothers and has become a leading logistics provider in South-West London within four years.

It runs a modern fleet, mostly equipped with tail-lifts, and has 10,000 sq ft of warehousing space.

“We have extensive air-freight experience, and we are a well-respected general haulier,” says Falpreet. “Therefore, we want a final mile solution, as well as a less-than-half-load solution, both of which TPN offers. Furthermore we want to expand our national profile and product offering, and TPN can help us with that.”

TPN has 130 depot locations throughout the UK, giving it the best postcode coverage in the sector.

“Five weeks in, I can confidently say we made a good choice,” says Falpreet. “The on-boarding at TPN is excellent and the operation is running well.”

Quality and Flexibility

Given its links to the air-freight industry, JGM’s staff are all highly trained, including Department of Transport’s cargo operative course completion (formerly Level D) as its minimum standard. The company also invests in extensive in-house DCPC, ADR, and licence acquisition training.

“Our association with the airport means that we have very high standards in terms of freight handling and meeting customer expectations,” says Falpreet.

“We bring those standards to our general haulage work and wanted a pallet network who would have similar operational rigour.”

Falpreet also values TPN’s operational agility, having seen first-hand the radical changes the aviation industry had to make to survive.

“Air-freight is normally the poor relation of passenger air services, and most air-freight is tucked in the belly of passenger planes,” says Falpreet. “However, COVID turned the business model on its head. Although the overall number of flights dropped, much more freight was consolidated into freight-only flights.”

This meant that JGM continued to thrive despite Brexit and multiple lockdowns.

“We’ve chosen TPN as our Partner for growth very carefully, based on their values, their track record and their ability to adapt to the market,” says Falpreet.

