HellermannTyton launches 2023 products in new catalogue

MHWmagazine 5 hours ago Featured News, Supply Chain

Cable management specialist HellermannTyton has released new products in its latest product catalogue for 2022/2023.

The new catalogue showcases HellermannTyton’s entire portfolio of industry-specific product ranges including Fastening and Fixings, Identification, Application Tooling, Electrical Installation and Insulation & Protection, all of which feature tailor-made technologies designed to meet the unique demands of the various industries that HellermannTyton serves.

The catalogue also provides insight into HellermannTyton’s latest product launches. This includes the Soft Grip Series which provides flexible fastening options for fluid management, the all-new HelaCon Plus Resealable Connectors for electrical installations, and the EVO KR manual tensioning tool which works as an application tool to offer high vibration resistance ideal for the rail and automotive industries–to name just a few.

The comprehensive catalogue features a digital upgrade on its predecessors with QR codes and URLs at the bottom of each product page enabling customers to visit a product’s dedicated page on the HellermannTyton website as well as save their favourite products to their personal Watchlist to keep in mind for later purchases. To simplify the customer journey, customers can download their Watchlist as an excel list, add desired quantities, and request a quote.

John Banks, Head of Product Management and Marketing at HellermannTyton, says: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our latest product catalogue which gives our customers, both new and established, an insight into the products we are introducing across our product ranges.

“We have made digital advancements to this year’s catalogue to improve the catalogue’s useability which is an example of our commitment to improving our solutions to help our customers and make their jobs that little bit easier by using our products.”

To view the catalogue as a digital edition please visit: https://www.hellermanntyton.co.uk/downloads/product-catalogue

Or to order a print copy please visit: https://www.hellermanntyton.co.uk/contact-order-catalogue?contactref=/

