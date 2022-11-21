HellermannTyton launches time-saving cable entry system solution

Cable management and protection specialist HellermannTyton is bringing time and cost savings to a variety of industries with a brand-new cable entry solution, the Vario Plate.

Retrofits, repairs and maintenance can be completed easily and quickly with the Vario Plate which is designed to give engineers working in industries such as vehicle design, railroad engineering, machinery construction and robotics a quicker and tidier method for installing cables.

With flexible mini frames and rubber grommets that can be changed to match different varieties of cables and applications, the Vario Plate provides a professional alternative to conventional cable glands, ultimately making the task as simple as possible for engineers to get the job done speedily and efficiently.

An ideal solution for cables with connectors due to its split system, the Vario Plate is a space-saving solution, allowing for up to 40 cables per frame and has easy reassembly along with cut-out sizes of the enclosure up to 54 x 115mm so that the user may dismantle and reassemble the frame to suit their specific needs.

The optional mounting aid and integrated seal protect the Vario Plates’ IP65 and IP66 ratings for protection against dust and water entering the enclosure, whilst the separate strain relief ensures that the cables can be secured into place using cable ties without the risk of strain or pulling.

Nathan Bennett, Product Manager for HellermannTyton says: “We are delighted to launch the Vario Plate as a new range for our product portfolio, and even more so because it introduces an alternative installation method to the market, which brings both time and cost savings to such a broad array of our customers.

“As a business, we are committed to creating efficient solutions for all cable management requirements; and we are always looking for ways to improve our solutions so that they are best equipped to meet our customers’ needs and make their jobs as simple as possible. With the Vario Plate, our customers can save time on installation and save costs on materials; it’s a win-win solution.”

Suitable for all standard cut-out dimensions and drilling patterns, the Vario Plate operates at -50 ºC to +100ºC for static installations, has four frame sizes and can combine grommets (one, two or four holes) for cable diameters from 3 to 33m along with a compensation of up to 0.4mm cable diameter tolerance.

To learn more please visit: https://www.hellermanntyton.com/competences/cable-entry-plates