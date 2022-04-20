Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to attend the Microlise Transport Conference 2022

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, patron of transport charity Transaid, will address delegates at this year’s Microlise Transport Conference,

The conference takes place on the 18th of May at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Microlise has been a corporate supporter of Transaid since 2015 with its team participating in a range of activities in support of the organisation’s projects in the developing world.

Microlise CEO Nadeem Raza said: “We are honoured to welcome The Princess Royal back to the Microlise Transport Conference and would like to thank Transaid for its support in inviting their Patron. “The conference acts as a catalyst for change and remains a place where the big issues are discussed and debated.

This year’s programme, including The Princess Royal’s contribution, is shaping up to be one of our strongest to date.”

The Microlise Transport Conference has established itself as the industry’s premier conference, offering a thought-provoking and engaging programme of speakers, complimented by four workshop areas, an exhibition featuring innovative industry suppliers and the opportunity to network with an audience of over 1,000 attendees.

Attracting delegates from both managerial and operational areas across fleet transportation, regardless of fleet size, industry sector or technology usage, the one-day Microlise Transport Conference is free to attend.

To register, simply visit the conference website at: https://www.microliseconference.com/