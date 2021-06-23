Here and Now: Renault Trucks electric range fully charged for ITT Hub 2021

Leading the charge to decarbonise transport for a more sustainable future, Renault Trucks returns to ITT Hub 2021 with vehicles from its fully electric 3.1 – 26 tonne Z.E. range available to drive at the event’s Ride and Drive circuit.

Further underlining its commitment to energy efficiency, the manufacturer is also showcasing vehicles from its highly acclaimed long distance, construction, distribution and LCV ranges, as well as the UK debut of its Optifuel Lab 3 concept vehicle that has recorded a 12.5% reduction in fuel consumption on a tractor-trailer combination.

One of the main attractions is the ITT Hub Ride & Drive, where this year’s big draw is a 100% electric 16 tonne Renault Trucks D Z.E. which can cover up to 200km on a single charge. Visitors can take the 4×2 D Z.E.rigid on a test drive around the Ride & Drive circuit for a first-hand experience behind the wheel of an electric truck that is already in production and available to order.

Equipped with a Bevans box body, the D Z.E. is powered by four 66kWh lithium-ion batteries, the Alternating Current synchronous motor with permanent-magnet technology delivers maximum power of 185 kW, continuous power of 130 kW and maximum torque of 425 Nm. The Z.E. reduction gearbox offers two forward speeds and one reverse.

Joining the D Z.E. on the Ride & Drive circuits is a 3.1 tonne Renault Trucks Master Red EDITION panel van which offers a range of up to 120km real world autonomy. Powered by a 57kW Z.E. 100% electric engine, the 33kWh Lithium-ion battery is mounted under the floor, so there is no intrusion into the loadspace.

From Renault Trucks’ long-distance range, a fleet friendly T480 6×2 TML with the latest fuel efficient and environmentally friendly DTi 13 Euro VI Step D engine will also be available to test drive. Coupled to a Schmitz trailer, the T480 is powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) renewable diesel, a drop-in alternative to conventional diesel that is usually considered to offer a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and offers an immediate opportunity to speed up our transition to a low carbon economy.

Visitors to the Renault Trucks stand 8, in the outdoor exhibition area, will see the state-of-the-art Optifuel Lab 3, a concept vehicle dedicated to improving energy efficiency of trucks, Optifuel Lab 3 has recorded a 12.5% reduction in fuel consumption compared to a complete heavy-duty tractor-trailer combination. This result was achieved by optimising the aerodynamics of the full convoy, powertrain and tyres, and by integrating predictive driving support and energy management functions.

Also making its UK debut at ITT Hub is the 26 tonne Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. Low Entry Cab for urban applications, including waste and distribution. Offering a range of up to 200km in a city distribution application, powered by a 260kW 100% electric engine, this versatile vehicle provides easier access and excellent direct vision to allow customers to operate more cleanly, more safely and more productively, whilst meeting the highest environmental ambitions.

In addition, also from Renault Trucks’ Z.E. line-up is a 3.1-tonne Renault Trucks Master Red EDITION platform cab delivering 120km range, which can be configured for a wide range of operations in urban environments with the strictest emissions standards.

From its efficient and adaptable distribution range, Renault Trucks is showcasing the D19 Wide 4×2 Urban Artic with DTI11 430 Euro 6 Step D engine. This compact tractor unit’s low fuel consumption, manoeuvrability and easy cab access make it ideal for urban distribution operations.

One of the main attractions on Renault Trucks’ stand is a highly spec’d 26 tonne 13 litre T High rigid with Lawrence David Curtainsider body equipped with a flat floor cab and an outstanding combination of space, comfort and well-appointed working and living areas appealing to both drivers and operators alike. Performance comes from Renault Trucks’ 13-litre DTi engine rated at 440hp which is coupled to an Optidriver 12-speed automated transmission system.

From Renault Trucks’ construction range, visitors can see a C460 8×4 Tipper Tridem with PPG tipping body, powered by an 11 litre Euro 6 Step D engine delivering 453 hp and 2200 Nm torque. Carefully configured to suit a broad range of multi-axle tipper operators, the C460 is equipped with CLOCS-compliant safety systems.

Following Renault Trucks’ virtual launch of the upgraded T and T High, revealed exclusively on driving simulation video game Euro Truck Simulator 2 (ETS2) – an industry first – Stand 8 is hosting an ETS2 simulator for visitors to get behind the virtual wheel for themselves. In an exclusive on-stand competition, players are invited to show off their virtual driving skills to find the most fuel-efficient driver. The winner will receive £100 Amazon vouchers and a VIP ETS2 CD key.

In addition to Renault Trucks’ strong presence at the ITT Hub exhibition and Ride & Drive, Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director Renault Trucks UK & Ireland will be joining the event’s high profile Future Logistics Conference, taking part in the HGVs – Future Vehicles and Future Fuels session on June 30, 11:15 – 12:15.

Commenting on Renault Trucks taking such an active role at this event, Carlos Rodrigues says: “ITT Hub is the perfect showcase for Renault Trucks: we share its commitment to Innovation & Technology in Transport, which supports the government’s decarbonisation of transport plan. As a manufacturer, our fully electric Z.E. range already provides zero tail-pipe emission solutions to customers now, but we also recognise our own responsibilities to act.”

Carlos Rodrigues continues: “Our parent company, Volvo Group, has committed to the most ambitious targets in the industry, to achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and interim targets that have been independently validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, with a roadmap that is in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

“To support this, we include sustainability in every decision we make here in the UK and Ireland, which is why we have committed to achieve our own challenging ambition of net-zero greenhouse gas status by 2030.

He concludes: “Together, our Warwick headquarters and our dealer network are working to significantly reduce our carbon footprint in many areas of our direct control and value chain across the UK and Ireland.”

As part of this commitment to sustainability, all movements of Renault Trucks’ demonstrator and show vehicles to and from ITT Hub in Farnborough will be powered by HVO supplied by Green Biofuels to reduce the carbon footprint of attending this event.

www.renault-trucks.com