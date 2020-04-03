Hermes Parcelnet takes delivery of 50 Cartwright trailers

Hermes Parcelnet, one of the UK’s largest parcel delivery and courier companies, has recently taken delivery of 50 Cartwright tandem axle box trailers as part of a full service solution.

An established customer, Hermes has taken advantage of Cartwright’s finance and fleet maintenance services in this latest repeat order.

The new box vans will be operating between the company’s central hub and regional distribution centres to depots across the UK.

Jon Tew, Key Account Director at Cartwright, commented: “We have an excellent relationship with Hermes Parcelnet, supplying trailers, supporting their compliance and offering a competitive fixed cost operating solution.

“This order is yet another example of how Cartwright can offer its customers a total fixed cost and compliance management solution for their trailer requirements,” he added.

Mervyn McIntyre – Head of Network Fleet & Vehicle Compliance, Hermes Parcelnet commented: “We are pleased to continue the relationship with Cartwright and look forward to another year working with them.”