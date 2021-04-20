HGV traffic spikes as retail and hospitality returns

New Department for Transport figures show that HGV traffic hit a three-month high on the weekend of 11-12 April as many non-essential shops, restaurants and pubs prepared to re-open.

The weekend’s HGV traffic was 15% above the pre-pandemic figure, a level last recorded in the build-up to Christmas.

The government report revealed that HGV traffic plummeted by as much as 40% in the depths of the first lockdown but bounced back strongly and has maintained pre-lockdown volumes since the start of September.

Car traffic was also up last Monday at 86% of normal pre-lockdown volumes, the first time since October that drivers have gotten behind the wheel in such numbers.

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk, one of the UK’s largest insurance comparison websites, comments: “It will be a great relief for people in the retail and hospitality industries that they’re moving towards re-opening after what must have been a frustrating time for many business owners and their staff.

“The spike in HGV traffic shows the important role these drivers have in prepping our shops and restaurants for what will hopefully be a return to near normal trade. HGVs have been the one type of road traffic that has remained consistently high throughout the pandemic, showing the vital support they provide to local communities.”

