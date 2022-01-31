Hiab a firm favourite with recycling company

West-Midlands based aluminium recycling specialists, Alwin Limited, has invested in two new significant pieces of equipment from world leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, Hiab, in response to growing demand for its business.

The company, which is headquartered in Cradley Heath but operates nationwide, opted for Hiab’s next generation MULTILIFT Ultima 24S hooklift and MULTILIFT sheeter, fitted to a Tridem DAF truck.

The specialist equipment will be used by Alwin Limited to facilitate the collection and delivery of non-ferrous aluminium scrap metal, something it has been doing since establishing in 1994 as a family-run business.

Dave Rowlingson, managing director and 2nd generation family member at Alwin Limited, commented: “We are fortunate that demand for our knowledge, expertise and services has undergone a sustained period of increased demand resulting in us needing to expand our fleet.

“We opted for Hiab equipment due to its industry-wide reputation for high-quality, reliable machinery and we have not been disappointed. The MULTILIFT range really is next level when it comes the technology and has enabled us to operate both more effectively and efficiently thanks to its single lever operation – it’s fantastic to be seeing a return on investment so soon after purchasing the equipment.”

The MULTILIFT Ultima 24S hooklift is a sliding hooklift with 24 tonne capacity for 4 axle trucks. Hiab’s Sequence Performance™ technology enables automatic sequence control via a single lever movement for loading, unloading and tipping. Meanwhile, the sheeter allows the user to cover their load with the touch of a button.

Dek Butler, MULTILIFT specialist for Hiab UK added: “We crafted the entire MULTILIFT Ultima range with significant innovations to ensure greater control, safety and productivity in any loading duty.

“For example, it features integrated load weighing technology meaning expensive, third-party weighing solutions are a thing of the past. The unique system calculates weight during the loading process, so users can work even more efficiently than ever before.

“We’re delighted to hear that Dave and the Alwin Limited team are getting the most out of their new equipment and hope to work with them again in the future.”

The MULTILIFT Ultima hooklift and MULTILIFT sheeter form part of Hiab’s wider MULTILIFT range which features a range of pioneering load handling solutions.

