Hiab Hooklift makes light work for Metropolitan Demolition

A specialist demolition firm which supports some of the UK’s largest commercial developments has increased capacity in response to an uplift in construction output.

Yorkshire-based Metropolitan Demolition operates nationally and has invested in a state-of-the-art Hiab MULTILIFT Ultima 24S Hookloader on a Scania chassis to deliver more demolition projects across the UK.

Thanks to a renewed focus on regeneration projects across UK cities and suburbs, the growing business has seen an upsurge in requests for safe and quick demolition operations for kick-starting redevelopment.

Michael Hirst, managing director for Metropolitan Demolition said that investment in the best possible equipment was crucial for the firm’s long-term success.

“We operate across large-scale commercial sites to prepare spaces for major construction work; these can be inner-city sites or larger developments,” he said. “Because we are often the first delivery phase of a longer-term scheme, it’s vital that we can get the job done quickly and safely to meet deadlines on the project.

“At Metropolitan Demolition we take the safety of our team and our customers very seriously, which is why we invest in the very best equipment. Our team work with a range of hazardous materials and can be working at significant heights – all of which require careful handling operations to keep our people safe.”

Dek Butler, MULTILIFT specialist for Hiab UK said: “Demolition is a specialist area which needs reliable and safe heavy-duty handling equipment. Metropolitan Demolition has been operating UK-wide for more than 40 years, they know the sector well and the challenges involved in moving very heavy weights safely.

“We are proud to have supplied Michael and his team with this bespoke MULTILIFT Ultima 24S hookloader which has extras such as auto sequence control, friction relief and drawbar ram protection. These features make the operation of the equipment smooth and easy for the driver and also protect the equipment from potential damage while loading bins at full capacity onto the drawbar trailer.

“These special options and the choice of an undercover sheeting system, stainless tool boxes and chequerplate tandem mudwings really do make this flagship vehicle stand out from the crowd, while still making light work for their demolition jobs. The team at Metropolitan Demolition need the flexibility to move heavy-duty waste materials in the most cost-effective way, saving on fuel and with minimal wear and tear.

“Hiab is pleased to be a preferred supplier for the Yorkshire-based business at a pivotal time in the company’s growth trajectory.”

Michael added: “This is the second Hiab MULTILIFT Ultima 24S hookloader the business has invested in which adds to our 17-strong fleet of machines. We need reliable and high-quality tools to get the job done and the Hiab equipment is hands down better than the competitors.”

