Hiab launches next generation LOGLIFT forestry cranes

Hiab, part of Cargotec, launches the next generation of LOGLIFT forestry cranes with greater and safer performance, and improved uptime. The first crane available to order is the Z boom crane LOGLIFT 18Z with a max outreach of 10.4 metres and a max lifting capacity of 18 tonne metre ™.

“Our next generation of LOGLIFT forestry cranes are created for the new generation of operators. Easy to operate and service, and designed for comfortable and safe operation, the next generation forestry cranes are also the first with digital solutions that can further increase productivity and uptime,” says Davide Pernice, Director, Global Product Management, Forestry, Hiab.

The new geometry of the boom creates a powerful crane with an increased outreach. To reduce the chance of unexpected downtime, hoses are placed inside the boom system of the 18 tm crane with fully protected oil distribution and cables. Larger hydraulic pipes improve flow to avoid fatigue during warm temperatures.

Operators benefit from an improved high seat with better ergonomics and sturdier ladder access. Once seated they have an improved field of vision and several new safety features like an illuminated emergency stop button and better illumination.

A new modular design for speedier installation of the new cranes, which can be installed with accessories.

The new cranes have been tested in demanding conditions ranging from cold, snowy winters and heavy rainfall in Finland and Sweden to hot summers and varying weather conditions in Germany. Overwhelmingly, the new cranes have had a reliable performance in even the toughest environments.

“There is nothing more expensive, and potentially a safety risk, than equipment failure, but our customers can count on LOGLIFT to deliver efficient reliable equipment and services. We are also proud to introduce a higher level of safety standards in our new forestry cranes,” says Arkadiusz Banach, Global Product Manager, Forestry Cranes, Hiab.

The next generation of forestry cranes has optional in-built connectivity so they can access Hiab’s HiConnect™ to further enhance performance, safety and avoid unnecessary downtime with real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation, and condition.

Operators will benefit from more feedback about the forestry cranes’ conditions, customisable output and safety features such as overload protection indication and stabiliser activation. It is made possible by the operating system SPACE X4 customised for forestry cranes. It is based on Hiab’s SPACE system used for loader cranes so the next generation LOGLIFT cranes will be easy to configure using the same tools that are currently being used.

ProCare™ service agreements are also available to LOGLIFT to secure original performance with regular preventative maintenance checks and scheduled inspections.

“LOGLIFT is ready to lead the way into the future with state-of-the-art, next generation forestry cranes. The sum of all the advancement is a crane that delivers more profitable and safer operations with full access to Hiab’s HiConnect service for further gains,” says Henri Janhonen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Demountables, Forestry and Recycling Cranes, Hiab.