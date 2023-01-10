brother at your side - Labels. We live for them
ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
POST A STORY ON MATERIALS HANDLING WORLD
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
Hiab receives large order for WALTCO tail lifts

Hiab receives large order for WALTCO tail lifts from national retailer in the US

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of almost EUR 4 million for WALTCO tail lifts from a US national retailer. The tail lifts ordered are premium heavy duty WALTCO WDV railgates designed for ease of operation, reliability and low maintenance requirements. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2022 order intake with deliveries being made during 2023.

The customer has 25 distribution centres across the US and operates retail stores in 47 states. They became a WALTCO customer eighteen years ago when they first introduced liftgates to their vehicle fleet.

“For almost twenty years WALTCO has delivered safe, efficient and reliable performance to this customer, supported by our US-wide service network. We are very happy to be recognised for this and looking forward to deepening our relationship following this new large order,” says Martin Saint, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Tail Lifts, Hiab.

The WALTCO WDV railgate’s innovative design ensures ease of operation and low maintenance requirements. The reliable performance is supported by the hydraulic circuit design and automatic self-levelling system that allow the load to be offset without compromising capacity, and the platform lifts parallel to the truck bed, even on uneven road surfaces. The WDV provides safer operation with platform warning lights that automatically flash when the liftgate is in operation and a ridged aluminium knurled surface creating a non-slip environment.
WALTCO WDV railgates are available in lifting capacities of 3,500 lb., 4,500 lb., 5,500 lb. and 6,600 lb.

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

Swords and Globes of Honour for 2022

‘Best of the best’ in health, safety and environmental management awarded

‘Best of the best’ in health, safety and environmental management awarded prestigious Swords and Globes …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape