Hiab strengthens customer offering in Northern Ireland with addition of authorised sales partner MAW Engineering

Hiab, the on-road load handling equipment specialist, has strengthened its offering to customers in Northern Ireland and the border counties with the addition of MAW Engineering as an authorised Hiab Sales & Installation Partner.

The agreement complements the Hiab Service & Parts provision delivered by Dennison BodyShop across the same territory.

Launched in May 2019 by the former managing director of Northern Ireland-based SDC Trailers, Mark Cuskeran, and haulage stalwart William Stobart, MAW Engineering has over 20 years’ experience of dealing with Hiab products.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Cuskeran, Managing Director of MAW Engineering, said: “Hiab produce excellent products and we are delighted to become a Hiab partner. We have a modern 50,000 square foot facility situated across six acres here in Northern Ireland and will have a dedicated demonstration area for the Hiab products.”

Under the terms of the contract, MAW Engineering will be responsible for selling and installing the HIAB, MULTILIFT, JONSERED and EFFER brands across the six counties of Northern Ireland – Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone – as well as the three border counties of the Republic of Ireland – Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

Dennison Bodyshop will continue to be Hiab’s service and spare parts representative across the same regions.

“We have worked with Dennisons many times over the years; they are a very professional company and provide a great service and parts offering. Our prospective sales teams will work closely together,” added Cuskeran.

Michael Petticrew, Operations Director at Dennison, said: “Hiab, as a leading brand and quality product, has now got two strong partners in Northern Ireland. With MAW Engineering providing sales and installation of Hiab equipment, and Dennison Bodyshop providing the aftersales support and installation, we can deliver the full package of services and solutions for customers across Northern Ireland and the three bordering counties.”

Ian Mitchell, Hiab Managing Director UK & Ireland, added: “Dennisons has been providing a fantastic servicing and spare parts service to our customers in Northern Ireland for the past three years, and now we have a sales and installation offering from MAW Engineering to complement the Dennison Bodyshop provision. This gives our customers in Northern Ireland and the bordering counties access to a full package of Hiab sales, installation, service and parts.”