Hiab strengthens service support fleet with 12 bespoke vans

Hiab UK has invested in 12 brand-new fully-bespoke service vans to further strengthen its service network and bolster its 31-strong fleet.

The new vans are equipped with smart tracking technology to locate the nearest Hiab trained engineer to streamline operations and create a more responsive support service for customers.

Each service van covers around 40,000 miles annually supporting customers with repairs and maintenance assistance to keep their cranes and handling equipment running safely and effectively.

Ashley Dallow, depots manager for Hiab explained that the move was part of a wider plan to shape Hiab’s service network around the needs of the customer.

“Reducing downtime has never been more important to our customers, which is why we have invested in 12 new service engineer vehicles,” he explained.

“Our specialist engineers are trained to repair Hiab equipment at the point of breakdown and have maintained the same level of great service during this difficult period, doing a fantastic job of keeping our customers operating with covid restrictions in place.

“We’re incredibly proud of our service support team and how they have adapted to the new health and safety restrictions. They’re on the front line for our customers and I’m confident these vans will help to make their working lives easier and more comfortable.

“The new vans are fitted with live dashcams and flashing beacons on top to further improve health and safety protocols while our engineers are out working. These shorter-wheel-based Ford Transits have been designed to accommodate Hiab genuine parts and equipment needed for a first-time fix, whenever possible.”

Adam Cobb, Hiab field service engineer has been working with cranes for almost 20 years and covers all Hiab products as well as handling 24-hour emergency call outs.

He added: “The new vans will make a big difference to how we operate as a team. We get to know our customers really well, from learning the specific site protocols and the equipment they use.

“Having smarter technology in the vans means we can get out to customers quicker and help them to get back to work as soon as possible. We take pride in being reliable and responsive and the new vans will make that even easier.”

Ashley added: “We have a range of ProCare service agreements that can be tailored to Hiab equipment and business needs which includes repairs and maintenance services.”

