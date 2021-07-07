Hiab’s electric MOFFETT E4-25.3 NX wins IFOY AWARD 2021

Hiab’s, part of Cargotec, electric MOFFETT E4-25.3NX truck mounted forklift, has won an IFOY AWARD, also known as the “Oscars of intralogistics”, in the category Special Vehicle.

In the opinion of the jury, the MOFFETT E4-25.3NX offers an excellent alternative to diesel-powered truck mounted forklifts from an ecological as well as an economic point of view. The vehicle presents itself in a modern design and offers the driver a spacious workplace. The safety equipment is also of a high standard. The testers say that the ability to operate in both semi-open and enclosed environments greatly expands the possibilities of this truck.

The IFOY testers and the jury see the E4-NX as setting new standards in its field. The all-electric version could be compared with other already electrified in-plant industrial trucks in terms of operating comfort and control sensitivity. The overall concept, with its robust and high-quality design, was also judged to be sophisticated. The significantly lower noise emission of the truck also opens up a much wider time window for deliveries. In terms of economic efficiency, the testers conclude that the lower operating costs lead to a positive cost-benefit balance after a manageable operating time.

“We’re extremely proud and grateful that our new electric MOFFETT has been recognised as 2021’s best Special Vehicle by IFOY. It is the industry’s most prestigious award and the vehicle has undergone stringent tests throughout the spring before the jury reached its result. Now, we look forward to launching more new electric models in the MOFFETT eSeries made to the same high standard,” says Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Truck Mounted Forklift, Hiab.

The MOFFETT E4 NX, Hiab’s next generation eSeries of electric forklifts and the world’s first all-electric 3-wheel drive truck mounted forklift, was launched in December 2020. The zero-emission truck is virtually silent, which means it can be operated without earplugs so drivers can see and hear dangers. The total cost of ownership is lower than the equivalent diesel model as it can be electrically charged and has reduced service costs.

“I would like to thank the development and manufacturing teams at Dundalk in Ireland who have designed and produced the world’s best electric truck mounted forklift. Thank you for keeping everyday life moving.

“We will continue our electrification journey ensuring that all of our customers can get an electric truck mounted forklift that suits their needs,” says Rogier van der Linde, Senior Vice President, Truck Mounted Forklift, Hiab.

The IFOY AWARD (International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year) is an independent organisation that aims to identify and recognise the year’s best intralogistics products and solutions. The patron of the IFOY AWARD is the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.