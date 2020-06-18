Hiab’s MULTILIFT launches two new hooklifts

Hiab, part of Cargotec, launches MULTILIFT Optima 15S and MULTILIFT Optima 25S hooklifts for two and four axle trucks to complete the MULTILIFT Optima product range.

The Optima range has an updated easy-to-use controller with one additional function. There are now three levers and one button available to control up to four options. The hooklift can be customised with optional features, such as automatic sequence control, hydraulic locks and fast speed functions for greater ease-of-use, safety and productivity.

Optima hooklifts have a light, yet robust construction to provide better fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. All Optima hooklifts offer great value and deliver quality, safety, and reliability.

The MULTILIFT Optima 20s for three axle trucks was launched in 2016 and offers a 20 tonne capacity, while the 15S and 25S offer 15 and 25 tonne capacity for two and four axle trucks respectively.

“The MULTILIFT Optima hooklift range gives our customers the ability to work faster and carry more payload while reducing their CO2 emissions. This is the cost-efficient choice for customers who need the right functions for safe, reliable and fast performance for repetitive, everyday loading tasks,” says Henri Jahnonen Director, Sales and Product Business Management, Hiab.

Customers within Hiab’s service network area have the option of signing a Hiab ProCare™ service contract for their equipment. Hiab ProCare offers scheduled and preventive maintenance using original spare parts to retain the high quality of the equipment and reduce the risk of costly breakdowns and unexpected downtime.