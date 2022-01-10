High power, high spec Renault Trucks C520 Tippers at Yuill & Dodds

Scottish transport solutions specialists, Yuill & Dodds, has continued its working partnership with Renault Trucks, putting five C520 rigid tippers into service over the last twelve months

The latest five C520.32 8×4 RK chassis were direct replacements for a similar group of 520hp Renault trucks that had entered service during 2017. Supplied by Renault Trucks Scotland at Bellshill, the 5.6m wheelbase rigids feature all-round parabolic steel spring suspension and offer generous ground clearance levels when laden.

Yuill & Dodds were the pioneers of high power, high specification eight-wheeled tippers in the Scottish road transport industry. The latest C520s continue the theme with Renault Trucks DTI 13 engines producing their maximum 512hp between 1430 and 1800rpm, which is complemented by a top torque figure of 2550Nm on tap from 1000 to 1430rpm. A 12 speed Optidriver overdrive gearbox and PMR 2191 double reduction drive axles with a ratio of 3.70:1, complete the powertrains.

Managing Director, Brian Yuill opted for PPG bulk alloy bodies, along with Binotto hydraulics, PM onboard weighing equipment and Harsh electric slide and go automatic sheeting systems.

Benefitting from a full life Renault Trucks R&M maintenance package that will be carried out at the manufacturer’s nearby Bellshill dealership, Brian anticipates a three- or four-year retention period for the new tippers. He says: “Renault Trucks at Bellshill look after us well. The C520 tippers are delivering good performance levels to date and they have plenty of power on tap in addition to a chassis that is tough enough for the job. The Renault Trucks carry out bulk bales and soil movements across Scotland and it’s likely that they’ll work further afield if our customers ask.”

To accommodate long-distance jobs, the C520 rigids all come with Renault Trucks’ sleeper cab, which benefits from a four-point air suspension with a ride height control system. Air suspended drivers’ seats with heating and ventilation are joined by Performance interior finishes.

Yuill & Dodds’ instantly recognisable blue, red and white livery has been used for several decades. AST Signs provided the cab wraps for the new Renault tippers. Silver finish rear view mirror covers, air horns and flashing beacons provide some smart finishing touches for the group.

www.renault-trucks.co.uk