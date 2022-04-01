Hire Awards of Excellence 2022 finalists announced

Finalists have been announced for the much-anticipated Hire Association Europe Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) Hire Awards of Excellence 2022. Due to be held on Saturday 7th May at Grosvenor House, London, the awards offer a welcome opportunity for hire businesses to celebrate in style after the last two years’ events had to be held virtually due to COVID restrictions.

Hosted by stand-up comedian and writer Jo Caufield of Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You, the awards are set to be an entertaining and memorable opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of hire and supply companies across the UK’s plant, tool, equipment and event hire industries. Recognition will also be given to individuals who have consistently stood out from the crowd by achieving some of the highest standards in the industry.

Awards are up for grabs in 16 different categories including the new for 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Initiative Award. The judges have had their work cut out choosing the winners against stringent criteria and undoubtedly, achieving a win at the Hire Awards of Excellence is one of the most sought-after accolades within the plant, tool, equipment and event hire sectors.

HAE EHA’s CEO Paul Gaze commented: “We are thrilled to announce the shortlist for the awards and very excited to be celebrating in person again as we prepare for a spectacular event that will give due recognition to the very best of the Hire Industry.”

The finalists for this year’s awards are as follows:

Website of the Year – Genquip Groundhog, Greenplant, HSS Hire, Rentuu, Smiths Hire

Best Use of New Media – Vp Brandon Hire Station, GSE Plant, HSS Hire, Niftylift, Sunbelt Rentals

Catalogue of the Year – Greenplant , HSS Hire

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative – Sunbelt Rentals, Travis Perkins Tool Hire

Best Sustainability & CSR Initiative – Vp Brandon Hire Station, GGR Group, Select Plant Hire, Speedy Services, Sunbelt Rentals

Hire Industry Product of the Year – Cube Modular (Modular Foldable Portable Buildings),Genquip Groundhog (Unisex SolarLoo), JCB (Electric Compact Telehandler 525-60E), Snorkel UK (Snorkel S2755RTE), Speedy Services (Speedy V20 Eco Hybrid), UNI-PROP International (UNI-PROP)

Hire Industry Supplier of the Year – MCS Rental Software, MHM Group, Niftylift, Point of Rental Software, Snorkel UK

SafeHire Plant Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year (under £10m Turnover) – Lakeside Hire, MHM Group, Miles Hire, Multi-Hire Power Tools, PSM Plant & Tool Hire Centres

SafeHire Plant Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year (over £10m Turnover)

Boels Rental, Vp Brandon Hire Station, Hirebase, Smiths Hire, Speedy Services, Sunbelt Rentals, Travis Perkins Tool Hire

SafeHire Event Hire Company of the Year – Allens Catering Hire, buk Solutions, Capital Barriers & Temporary Fencing, County Marquees, Plato Catering Hire, Sunbelt Rentals

Young Apprentice of the Year – Luke Cooper – Boels Rental, Ben Thomas – Vp Brandon Hire Station, Louis Derome – Speedy Services, Dan Foster – Sunbelt Rentals

Apprentice of the Year – Faris Cooke – Vp Brandon Hire Station, Ellie Goldstone – BSS Hire, Katie Davis – Speedy Service, Ryan Boden – Sunbelt Rentals, John Cassidy -Travis Perkins Tool Hire, Matthew Henson – Travis Perkins Tool Hire, Mike Roberts – Travis Perkins Tool Hire

Workshop Manager of the Year – Wesley Kimber – Boels Rental, Steven Jones – MHM Group,

Sivakumar Sivarjah – Speedy Services, Karl Bolton – Sunbelt Rentals

Hire Manager of the Year – Justin Winder – Boels Rental, Steven Donnelly – Vp Brandon Hire Station, Mike Croft – BSS Hire, Rachel Dixon – Chiltern Hire Centre, Amy Yorke-Smith – Sunbelt Rentals, Philip Watts – Travis Perkins Tool Hire

For more information please visit: www.hae.org.uk, e-mail awards@hae.org.uk or tel: 0121 380 4605.