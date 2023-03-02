Hire Awards of Excellence announces 2023 finalists and awards host

Finalists have been announced for this year’s much-anticipated Hire Association Europe Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) Hire Awards of Excellence. Due to take place on Saturday 22nd April 2023 at Grosvenor House, London, the hire industry’s showpiece event is this year celebrating 15 years since moving to the nation’s capital.

Staged in London since 2008, the awards ceremony celebrates the outstanding achievements of hire and supply companies across the UK’s plant, tool, equipment and event hire industries across 15 different categories. Recognition is also given to individuals who have consistently stood out from the crowd by achieving some of the highest standards in the industry.

This year’s awards will be hosted by brilliant motivational speaker Scotty Mills, the highest-ranking black officer in the history of the Royal Marines who has led Britain’s Commandos around the world. He shares his lessons of leadership and resilience working as a performance coach in the world of elite sport and business. Scotty has been described by other event organisers as an “amazing, inspiring and polished orator, he was down to earth, humble and a superb individual.”

HAE EHA’s CEO Paul Gaze commented: “We’re delighted to have secured Scotty for the 2023 Hire Awards of Excellence. We’re going to be toasting the very best of the hire industry and Scotty – one at the top of his own profession – will I am sure add to the inspirational line-up on the day. As ever it’s been a massive challenge for the judges to whittle down the shortlist of finalists and it’s a credit to our industry to see such a varied range of businesses on there. I can’t wait for the final results!”

Digital Catalogue of the Year – HSS Hire, Travis Perkins Tool Hire

Website of the Year – HSS Hire, Travis Perkins Tool Hire, Brandon Hire Station, Yardlink

Best Use of New Media – JCB, HSE, Kubota, Niftylift

Diversity & Inclusion Initiative – Boels Rental, Yardlink

Sustainability & CSR Initiative – Astley Hire, Boels Rental, Brandon Hire Station, Garic, Speedy Services, Sunbelt Rentals

Hire Industry Product of the Year – Adlington – LPG Generator, ECOHire – ECOHire Cabin, Garic – Combi Cabin Eco 1.5, Genquip-Groundhog – i550 Welfare Unit, MHM Group – Solar Hybrid Battery Diesel Generator, Niftylift – HeightRider 17 All-Electric, Trime UK – X-Solar emissions-free lighting tower

Hire Industry Supplier of the Year – JCB, MCS Rental Software, MHM Group, Niftylift, Point of Rental Software

SafeHire Plant Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year (Turnover under £10m) – Carrier Rental Systems, Dromad Hire, Lakeside Hire, MHM Group, Miles Hire, Multi-Hire Power Tools, PSM Plant & Tool Hire Centres, Ritelift

SafeHire Plant Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year (Turnover over £10m) – Boels Rental, Brandon Hire Station, HSS Hire, SRL Traffic Systems, Sunbelt Rentals, Travis Perkins Tool Hire

SafeHire Event Hire Company of the Year – Allens Catering Hire, Plato Catering Hire, Sunbelt Rentals

Young Apprentice of the Year – Jay Campbell – Sunbelt Rentals, Thomas Fuentes-Moreno – Brandon Hire Station, Harvey Matthews – Speedy Services, Lewis Stacey – Travis Perkins Tool Hire, Harry Watts – HSS Hire

Apprentice of the Year – David Edwards – KJN Services, Jordan Greenwood – Southern Plant & Tool Hire, Martin Richmond – HSS Hire, David Smith – Brandon Hire Station, Jack Witheridge – Speedy Services, Fiachra Woodhouse – Yardlink

Workshop Manager of the Year – Marcus Adams – Brandon Hire Station, Oscar Norman – Sunbelt Rentals

Hire Manager of the Year – Yvonne Bransom – Independent Builders Merchants Group (IBMG), Ray Campbell – HSS Hire, Boyd Crombie – Brandon Hire Station, Mike Harrop – Frank Key, Mike Kilgar – Boels Rental, Sivakumar Sivarjah – Speedy Services, John Wheatley – Andrew Sykes, Lucy Williams – Travis Perkins Tool Hire

Sponsorship options have been snapped up but there is a very limited number still available, providing the opportunity for sponsors to tactically position their brands at this prestigious, award-winning event. Don’t miss out! Send an email to awards@hae.org.uk to find out more.

For more information please visit: www.hae.org.uk or tel: 0121 380 4605.