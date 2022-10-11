Hire Industry’s crusade to promote wellbeing at work

The Hire Industry’s campaign supporting mental health across the sector’s workforce continues to prove popular following the second successful event at Boels’ Depot in Stoke-on-Trent which focused on financial wellbeing. Now hosts Asif Latief and Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) are looking for a new and even bigger venue to stage the next session.

The #UnitedforMentalStrength initiative is also linking up with various agencies, like The Lighthouse Club, a UK based charity and one of the guest speakers from the industry. It provides emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support for the construction industry.

HAE EHA now provides an employee assistance programme free for members with up to 100 employees. They are also directing people to agencies that can help with mental health issues, including Action for Mental Health, Healthy Minds and Mental Health Matters.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 15% of working-age adults have a mental disorder at any point in time. Stress, depression or anxiety accounts for a fifth of all work-related illness, while shocking statistics reveal that every single working day in the UK two construction workers take their own life.

To address these unacceptable statistics #UnitedForMentalStrength is a collaborative approach spearheaded by Asif Latief, Managing Director of Boels Rental, and supported by Paul Gaze, CEO of HAE EHA. The aim is to raise awareness of common mental health issues that affect the workforce and can lead to a negative impact on an individual’s wellbeing at work.

Asif Latief says: “The 10th of October is World Mental Health Day but HAE EHA are making mental health and wellbeing a priority all year round. Factoring in the current cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills will increase stress levels for a lot of people. However, one thing is clear, there are a lot of resources to get help with your mental health if you know where to look for it.”

Paul Gaze added: “Education is key. Often people don’t feel comfortable raising personal issues and then muddle along until they can cope no longer. Our campaign can help people recognise the signs and symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression before they get out of hand, as well as giving businesses the tools and knowledge to assist employees with recovery.”

Participating businesses in the #UnitedForMentalStrength campaign, which will be promoted at the Executive Hire Show in February 2023, include: Boels Rental, Banner Plant, HSS Hire, SHC Hire, Speedy Hire, Mr Plant Hire, Ardent Hire Solutions, One Stop Hire, Jewson, Adlington Welding Supplies Ltd, Towergate Insurance Brokers, Sunbelt Rentals, Travis Perkins, Vp Brandon Hire Station, Salford Red Devils Foundation, HSC Group, inspHire and Garic.

For more information please visit: www.hae.org.uk