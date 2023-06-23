Holger Schmitz new Business Development Manager at Clark Europe

Strengthening market presence

Holger Schmitz has been the new Business Development Manager at Clark Europe in Duisburg since April 2023. His new area of responsibility includes expanding the dealer network in Europe as well as supporting the Clark Regional Managers.

Holger Schmitz is no stranger to Clark. His professional career took him to the then Mülheim-based materials handling vehicles manufacturer back in 2000. A traineeship was followed by a permanent position in the internal sales department. In 2003, he moved to Pramac Lifter, where he worked as a dealer advisor. From 2007 until recently, Schmitz was employed by Doosan Industrial Vehicle Europe as County Manager and managed the German branches as well as the sales activities in the DACH region and Eastern Europe.

“We are delighted to have Holger Schmitz back on board and wish him every success in his new role,” says Rolf Eiten, President and CEO at Clark Europe. “The expansion of the Clark dealer network is one of our key objectives alongside the expansion of the product range. We want to position ourselves better and better not only on the European market, but worldwide. For this, we not only need new dealers, but also more efficient ones.”

As Business Development Manager, Holger Schmitz reports to Stefan Budweit, Director Sales & Marketing at Clark Europe.

