Horizon Platforms solve racking installation issues with the Rack Pack

Horizon Platforms is solving common racking installation issues with the release of the Rack Pack. Launched by one of the UK’s leading platform access suppliers, this all-in-one service provides scissor and forklift trucks from one reliable supplier. Arranged with one call and one cost, the Rack Pack eliminates the need to negotiate hire contracts with multiple suppliers and avoids the delays that are commonplace with multiple deliveries.

Whether for racking installation or maintenance, the late arrival of forklifts and scissor lifts can result in costly downtime. Chris Wraith, a H&S specialist with over three decades in the racking industry, details the effect of delays: “Those working in the racking industry need the right machine, at the right time, with the right support. When you’re working on a fixed contract over a set time period and at a defined price, any unexpected expense or delay presents a problem… [and] when you start adding up labour costs, this downtime can be quite significant.”

The First Racking Installation Service of its Kind

Horizon Platforms are the first work-at-height supplier to combine forklifts and scissor lifts in one package. With flexible hire terms, time delivery and all platforms coming from one supplier, this new service aims to reduce delays and help racking installers meet their deadlines.

As Chris explains, the Rack Pack provides the access equipment you need, when you need it: “The Rack Pack addresses the issues caused by having to manage multiple suppliers for the machines used during racking installation. Dealing with one supplier for everything, rather than one forklift supplier and potentially several scissor lift hire companies, means it’s all coming from one source. With one point of contact, you’ll have the equipment there and ready when you need it, so the job can run smoothly.”

IPAF Accreditation Guarantees the Best Possible Service

Horizon Platforms are one of only a few access platform companies worldwide to be awarded IPAF Rental+ GOLD status, ensuring the highest levels of equipment, service and maintenance. This includes a dedicated account manager, with your own advisor on hand to provide support and assistance.

Chris elaborates: “Because of Horizon’s IPAF Rental+ GOLD accreditation, you can rely on quality… The quality of the supplier, the quality of the product and the quality of service, all adds up to a more relaxed process and working environment. This includes repairs. If you’re hiring a machine from another supplier and it breaks down, it may be 24 hours before they can send someone out. At Horizon, a qualified specialist can be on-site within two hours.”

A Choice of High-Quality Scissor and Forklifts

For racking installers, finding the right work-at-height equipment often results in sourcing access platforms from several suppliers. From narrow scissor lifts to high load capacity forklifts, Horizon’s large choice of machines provides access platforms for a wide variety of warehouse and racking installation jobs. As Chris outlines:

“Larger gas machines are available with weight capacities exceeding 800kg, allowing you to lift a lot of materials and work more efficiently. The second is narrow electric machines. These are required for small aisles between racking, but different machines and manufacturers offer different battery life. Horizon offers JLG electric machines, which provide the longest battery life, hence minimising downtime and charge times.”

With a career that began in 1988, Chris Wraith has held numerous positions in the powered access industry, including organisations such as IPAF. Furthermore, his work with HSE has helped to shape safety standards and safe practices across the industry.