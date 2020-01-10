Hörmann UK celebrates successful 2019

Wolfgang Gorner, Managing Director of Europe’s leading door manufacturer, Hörmann UK, shares his highlights for 2019, whilst also looking ahead to 2020 and beyond.

“It’s been a fantastic first year as Managing Director here at Hörmann UK. I’ve been working hard to develop deep and meaningful relationships with our customers throughout the year across our entire portfolio. 2019 has seen double digit growth across the business, so I’m looking forward to seeing how 2020 develops.

“Despite uncertain market conditions and Brexit delays, Hörmann UK has had an extremely successful year across its industrial and domestic offering, launching a variety of products and services throughout 2019. This included the launch of our exclusive Training Academy in April, supported by our revamped showroom at our headquarters in Coalville, Leicester.

“As part of the launch, we had over 200 customers visit our headquarters across the two days, something we are looking to replicate throughout 2020 in line with our continued product development. This will ensure we offer all customers the highest standards in performance, innovation, installation and maintenance.

“Throughout the year we also attended our first ever trade show, the FIT Show 2019, which generated a strong level of sales leads as we introduced our new timber internal doors to the market, along with our well established entrance door range.

“Looking ahead to 2020, we will be focusing on enhancing our end-users’ journey by improving how they discover and contact the right Hörmann UK dealer for them. This will be a central aim for the business next year as we look to refine how customers interact with dealers and identify which best meets their needs.

“We will also be launching our own dedicated exhibition space at the London Build Centre to support our interaction with our industrial customers. We are continuing to develop and forge strong relationships within the industrial and commercial markets, which we will build on throughout 2020 to further grow the Hörmann UK brand within this sector.”

