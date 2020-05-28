Hörmann UK sets its sights on the future with Panattoni

Hörmann UK, Europe’s leading door manufacturer, is continuing to strengthen its relationship with the UK’s largest speculative developer, Panattoni, after being awarded a contract to provide almost 1,000 loading bays to new warehousing sites over the next two years.

Panattoni awarded the high profile contract to Hörmann UK after a successful two year period, in which it supplied over 440 loading bays to new developments across the UK between 2018 and 2019.

Over the last two years, Panattoni has delivered over 57 million square feet of new build industrial space, confirming its position as the largest developer of logistics facilities in Europe.

The latest contract will see Hörmann UK provide almost 600 dock leveller bays throughout 2020 alone. The partnership also reflects Panattoni’s commitment to utilising innovative building techniques and flexible working practices to produce high quality, low carbon logistics spaces.

Fergie Taylor, Head of Development Delivery at Panattoni, said: “While we have an impressive track record for delivering the highest standard in Built to Suit or Speculatively Built warehousing, our sites are firmly fixed on the future.

“Each site we develop is designed to provide our customers with genuine cost, service and performance advantages. Our new contract with Hörmann UK will ensure we continue to provide potential occupiers with the latest advancements in loading technology, to further enhance their supply chain operations.”

Hörmann UK’s extensive portfolio of loading technologies includes single deck and double deck dock shelters, designed to meet a diverse range of fleets, from HGVs to smaller commercial vehicles. It’s complementary range of LED Traffic Lights, Dock Bumpers, Level Access Doors and Fire Exit Doors deliver a full service offering that is designed to offer the highest standards in safety, security and efficiency.

Phil Thorpe, Senior Product Manager at Hörmann UK, said: “Whether Constructing Built to Suit or Speculatively Built developments, Panattoni sets the standard within the industry for the seamless delivery of major development projects.

“We are delighted to confirm our supply of industry leading products to Panattoni developments over the next two years as part of its aim to produce smarter, faster developments throughout the UK, with the smallest carbon footprint possible.”

To view Hörmann UK’s complete offering for the industrial market, visit https://www.hormann.co.uk or call 01530 516868.