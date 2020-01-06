Horses for Courses at L & S Waste Management

Hampshire based L & S Waste Management Ltd has just added two new Volvo excavators to its fleet of mobile equipment that take up residency at the company’s Portsmouth recycling centre.

The two new machines are a twenty tonne EC200E which was launched globally earlier this year and the slightly larger EC220E weighing in at twenty two tonnes. The machines were chosen thanks to the reliability and performance of two EC140E models purchased last year at the beginning of 2019 according to Transport and Plant Manager Dominic Sales. “The two fourteen tonne machines have proved to be very reliable and the support from SMT GB when required has been excellent, which has prompted us to opt for the larger machines for the Portsmouth facility.“

The two new machines fulfill two specific applications at L&S Waste Management’s Portsmouth facility. The EC200E equipped with a selector grapple is in charge of sorting the incoming material which is comprised of general industrial inert waste, skip watse, rubble and demolition waste. Powered by a four-cylinder Stage V compliant Volvo engine developing 156 nett hp, the EC200E is well specified for this application. For example the machine is equipped with hose rupture valves to the boom and dipper cylinders, quick fit hydraulics, hammer/shear lines and the optional X3 rotation circuit to opertae the selector grab. The machine has an ample working geometry thanks to the combination of the 5.7m boom and 2.9m dipper arm allowing it to maintain a relatively static position for sorting and rehandling.

The slightly larger EC220E was chosen primarily to load conrete, rubble and hardcore into a primary crusher and also to break larger oversized material with the aid of a hydraulic hammer and a hydraulic pulveriser. “It was the flow and operating pressure requirements of the pulverizer that dictated the choice of the EC220E,“ continues Dominic. “The larger six cyclinder engine together with the optional two pump flow on the machine compared to the EC200E provides 330 litres of flow at 380 bar pressure which is sufficient to run the pulverizer, with plenty of reserve for operating the hammer.“

Both machines have been supplied to L&S Waste Management with an SMT GB Level 2 ENHANCE service agreement whereby highly qualified SMT engineers will carry out all scheduled servicing. This is backed up by a Customer Service Guarantee that ensures SMT service the machines to the level of quality and time committed to.

With its head office located in Fareham, L&S Waste Management operates two recycling and processing plants in Portsmouth and Southampton as well as a new aggregate railhead depot in Southampton. The recycling and processing operations are underpinned by a large comprehensive transport fleet made up of skip lorries, grab lorries and tippers as well as volumetric lorries, concrete pumps and road sweepers.

SMT GB markets Volvo Construction Equipment products together with K-Tec articulated hauler scraper boxes in Great Britain. There are eight strategically placed Customer Support Centres, a dedicated National Used Equipment Centre and a network of utility equipment dealers to ensure high quality customer support is maintained throughout the country.

www.smt.network