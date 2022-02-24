House of Isabella names Panther Logistics as Two Person Delivery Partner

Online furniture retailer House of Isabella has appointed one of the UK’s leading two-person delivery specialists Panther Logistics as its delivery partner.

Launched in 2009/10, House of Isabella was established after husband-and-wife duo Richard and Stephanie became frustrated when attempting to source furniture for their own home.

Fast forward ten years and House of Isabella has since grown from strength to strength. So much so, that last year the business experienced unprecedented growth, with volumes topping 150 per cent above the norm.

With demand not appearing to slow as the nation came out of lockdown, House of Isabella have partnered with Panther in order to scale their delivery offering and cater to this continued hike.

With a presence in the UK and Australia, House of Isabella aims to inspire customers to create beautiful and aesthetic interiors through their extensive catalogue of products, styles and ranges that are carefully and expertly sourced from around the world – with the ultimate aim of providing a professional and memorable shopping experience for their customers.

Born out of a passion for interiors, architecture and design, the company sells worldwide to the public as well as to interior designers and the trade – all with the same desire: to find furniture that is unique and of the highest of quality.

To ensure that their customers were well catered for at the point of delivery, the high-end online furniture retailer chose Panther after the two-person delivery and white glove specialists impressed with their professional and customer-led approach.

Through Panther’s range of services, House of Isabella will now be able to provide their customers with a nominated day of delivery as well as delivery to a room of their choosing. Customers will also benefit from having all excess packaging removed by Panther to ensure their entire delivery experience is both seamless and stress free.

Richard Curry, Co-Founder of House of Isabella commented: “When you are delivering into people’s homes, trustworthiness and confidence in the service are both key fundamentals to any successful delivery service.

“Over the past two years customers’ needs have changed dramatically with regards to delivery. Therefore, given the nature of the items that we sell, we wanted to partner with a delivery provider that had the experience and know-how to meet with this shift in demands and represented our brand in a positive way – especially during this period of exponential growth.

“In Panther, we found a two-person delivery provider that not only provided just this, but one that also possessed the experience and knowledge of delivering large goods and had a totally customer-centric approach in all aspects of their offering.

“Since appointing Panther as our two person delivery partner we have already noticed significant improvements in our customer satisfaction levels and the promptness at which our items are delivered to the customer.”

James Langer, Business Development Manager at Panther Logistics also said: “We were delighted to be appointed as House of Isabella’s delivery partner, a brand that we are very much excited to be working with.

“As a brand that strives to put its customers first, House of Isabella is a business that is passionate about offering quality for their customers that extends beyond just their products. They also wish to provide a best-in-class shopping experience to their customers that begins at the point of order through to delivery.

“As a leading two-person white glove delivery specialist with extensive experience in the furniture space, we look forward to not only providing House of Isabella’s much-valued customers with a professional and seamless delivery service, but also to fast-becoming a positive representative of the company’s brand.”

