Howard Tenens Logistics achieves Gold EcoVadis Award

Howard Tenens Logistics, a quality focused, independent family business delivering mutual value through great people, collaboration and technology has been awarded the Gold sustainability rating by EcoVadis for the 4th year in a row, having now placed in the 97th percentile amongst companies assessed.

EcoVadis, ‘the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings’ has published the gold rating for Howard Tenens Logistics based on four key performance areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The objective of the EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating methodology is to measure the quality of a company’s CSR management system through its policies, actions, and results.

The high score recognised the work on sustainability issues Howard Tenens has introduced to date. These include environmental policies, carbon reporting, CO2 reduction initiatives on transport, waste recycling, measures to reduce energy consumption, installation of solar panels and processes and training to reduce environmental impacts. This work all plays a part in Howard Tenens wider objective to be the industry leader in sustainable logistics by working in partnership with customers to improve their environmental performance.

Ben Morris, Howard Tenens Logistics – Executive Director commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to be awarded Gold for the fourth year running. It is extremely rewarding that our efforts to tackle fleet emissions and other environmental impacts have been recognised. Initiatives such as dedicated gas trucks, warehouse energy efficiency and renewable energy are major achievements, but we also acknowledge that we need to do a lot more. With the Government’s net zero target on the horizon, Howard Tenens Logistics is currently focussed on identifying fuel and technology solutions that can help decarbonising its fleet further and continue to drive forward innovation across the business.”

