Howard Tenens Logistics awarded BRC Accreditation

Howards Tenens Logistics, a quality-focused, independent family business delivering mutual value through great people, collaboration and technology has been awarded AA-grade BRC accreditation in another warehouse, this time in Swindon.

Howard Tenens Logistics’ Swindon warehouse has been awarded the highest possible, AA-grade BRC accreditation. BRC is an internationally recognised standard. The Standards audit confirm Tenens adherence to strict quality, safety and operational criteria and ensure that manufacturers fulfil their legal obligations and provide protection for the end consumer.

Andy Young, Divisional Manager for Howard Tenens Swindon, comments: “The stand out is that Swindon was predominantly automotive and have moved to FMCG food-based storage and distribution, the team involved in Swindon are new to the coffee customers we have held for a number of years in Andover and through sheer hard work in a very short space of time we managed to get a top graded rating first time.”

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) award is an internationally recognised standard that is fast becoming a fundamental requirement for logistics customers. It has become a benchmark for best practices in storage and distribution, guarantying the standardisation of quality, safety and operational criteria. In order to obtain the award, Howard Tenens Logistics employees have undergone numerous different training courses above and beyond those the company already offers.