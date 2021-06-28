Howard Tenens Logistics awarded RoSPA Gold for 5th year running

Howards Tenens Logistics have been awarded with a RoSPA Gold Medal award by the Royal Society of the Prevention of Accidents for achieving 5 consecutive gold awards.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide.

RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace. Employees, wherever they may be, should be able to go to work safe in the knowledge that they will return home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. Our RoSPA Award winners are central to achieving this goal. By entering they are driving up standards and setting new safety benchmarks for organisations across the world. Currently, around 7 million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s global influence is even wider – with nearly 2000 organisations from 46 countries represented this year. I would also particularly want to thank our main sponsor NEBOSH, the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health – for their continued support for the 16th consecutive year.”

To achieve the award Howard Tenens had to answer a range of questions, supported with detailed evidence of procedures and practices in place across the Group which includes 20 different locations and 200+ vehicles covering the UK. Chris Coulson, National HSEQ Manager at Howard Tenens has continued to implement and develop a number of initiatives across all depots to ensure the retention of this award.

Following the news of the award, Chris commented: “We are delighted to see our commitment to the safety of both our teams and members of the public is being recognised for the 5th year running. Our team strive to retain the gold standard each year and the effort they put in to do so is phenomenal. A fantastic result for all at Tenens.”

