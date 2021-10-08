Howard Tenens Logistics awarded UFAS Certification

Howards Tenens Logistics, a quality-focused, independent family business delivering mutual value through great people, collaboration, and technology, has been awarded UFAS certification.

Howard Tenens Logistics’ Andover warehouse has been awarded the certification to the Universal Feeds Assurance Scheme. The UFAS work to ensure the safe practice of manufacturing, merchanting and distribution of feeds for food-producing animals in order to protect human and animal welfare. In particular, it provides an assurance system to ensure that feed destined for UK livestock meets safety requirements defined by legislation and industry standards.

Howard Tenens Logistics is aware that the primary objective of its business is to satisfy or exceed the expectations of its customers. The Company is dedicated to striving for this goal and will seek always to be focused on the needs of producers, their livestock, and the food markets they supply. As a third-party logistics service provider of Compound Animal Feeding stuffs and Animal Feed Materials, Tenens is committed to the nutritional integrity and physical, chemical, and microbiological safety of its products and to providing timely advice and good service.

In order to meet the criteria for certification, Howard Tenens Logistics demonstrated commitment to several requirements. For example, the prevention of cross-contamination, pest infestation and damage by storing feed strategically for good stock rotation purposes. In this way, any outdated or unsuitable products are easily identified and removed and do not enter the food chain. Additionally, Tenens ensure regular reviews and cleaning of storage areas are taking place, whilst actively monitoring pest control. Further measures are actioned to reduce contamination risks upon transportation.

“Throughout Howard Tenens Logistics, employees have been trained to understand the pivotal role of Animal Feed in the Human Food Chain and to operate accordingly. In this way, we can support our customers as an extension of their supply chain in not only meeting the industry standards but also allowing for a sound and trusted supply chain for their customer base” – Jeff Marshall, Operations Manager at Howard Tenens Andover.

