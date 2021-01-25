Howard Tenens Logistics & Toolstation win Partnership of the Year

Howard Tenens Logistics, a quality focused, independent family business delivering mutual value through great people, collaboration and technology has won Logistics UK “Partnership of the Year” award for their partnership with Toolstation.

Logistics UK, one of the biggest business groups in the UK, supporting, shaping and standing up for efficient logistics announced during their annual awards ceremony that the Howard Tenens Logistics partnership with long standing customer Toolstation was this year’s winner of “Partnership of the Year” Award for 2020.

Kevin Green, Marketing & Communications Director at Logistics UK commented “Cost reduction, operating efficiency, and environmental impact reduction is at the heart of Howard Tenens Logistics and Toolstation’s 11-year partnership. Since the inception of the contract in 2009 Howard Tenens Logistics and Toolstation’s relationship has gone from strength to strength, even the Covid-19 global pandemic could not stand in the way of breaking records for number of cages shipped per day to over 2,000. Congratulations to Howard Tenens Logistics and Toolstation on this fantastic achievement!”

Over the last three years Howard Tenens Logistics has invested over £3.5 million in the latest vehicles, trailers & vehicle technology for Toolstation. As a result, the Howard Tenens Logistics – Toolstation partnership has seen significant improvements in operational efficiencies both financially and environmentally, using initiatives such as; 100% dedicated gas fuelled vehicles designed to operate in low emission zones; surpassing Toolstation’s supplier environmental guidelines. Additionally, Howard Tenens Logistics has purchased Double Decked Longer Semi trailers which significantly increase the number of cages per load 88 compared to that of a standard trailer at 76. Equally as important is the brand awareness that Howard Tenens Logistics have offered to Toolstation through liverying of vehicles, which has played an important part in achieving Toolstation’s growth.

Howard Tenens Logistics has been working closely with Toolstation’s senior management to diminish costs with the supply chain and focus on operational efficiency. The project team proposed key targets around reducing the cost of trunking stock from the distribution centres and platforms around the country. An annual saving of £600,000 has been forecast by implementing the initiatives and Toolstation are already seeing the benefits of these savings. Howard Tenens Logistics believe mutual value encouraged by both businesses has fostered an industry leading partnership.

Matt Davis, Howard Tenens Logistics – Head of Commercial commented “2020 has been a challenging year for many businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however the Howard Tenens Logistics & Toolstation relationship has continued to operate efficiently to deliver mutual value on both sides.”

In addition, Howard Tenens Logistics and Toolstation worked collaboratively during the challenges of lockdown to include re-engineering the design of the distribution network ensuring that both trade counter and e-commerce customers continued to enjoy first class service during a period of exceptional growth’. Howard Tenens Logistics executed consistent KPI performance well above the SLA’s throughout Covid 19. The reliable delivery service that Howard Tenens Logistics has provided Toolstation over the last 11 years has, in part, enabled Toolstation to grow their presence within the UK, through the opening of circa 60 trade counters annually.

Jim Gowland Head of Distribution at Toolstation commented “Our partnership with HT over the last 11 years has been an evolution that has delivered sustained phenomenal growth for our business. It is testament to the strength of our longstanding relationship that as a team we were able to flex and pivot our way through the significant challenges that 2020 presented, to provide a high quality, cost-efficient, uninterrupted distribution service to our retail network to fulfil the changing needs of our customers. I’m delighted that the hard work and determination of our colleagues across this partnership has been recognised by this award.”

Watch highlights from the award ceremony here:

https://www.tenens.com/news/2021/1/20/howard-tenens-toolstation-partnership-of-the-year-award