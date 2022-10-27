Hundreds of Skills Bootcamp Trainees have completed HGV Driver Training

• As we celebrate National Lorry Week, the Driver Academy Group reveals that hundreds of trainee drivers have now passed or booked their practical training

• Showing the popularity of the Bootcamps, candidates are from all regions of England

• With more than 8,000 potential trainees waiting, the Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving will help plug the driver shortage

New data from the Driver Academy Group, the consortium leading the way with the Government-funded HGV Skills Bootcamp, shows that nearly 30% of trainees are well on their way to completing their training. Almost 600 drivers have either passed their practical test and got their HGV licence or are about to take the test. This out of almost 1,950 drivers on the Driver Academy Group scheme.

The Driver Academy Group, led by HGV training specialist HGVC and comprising workforce solutions group Manpower and trade body Logistics UK, has drawn trainees from across England, where the funding is available. The data shows that every region in England has candidates that have completed their training.

The East of England tops the list, with 94 drivers in the region who have passed or booked their practical test, or 17% of the total. The South East is a close second with 91 drivers (16%) completed or booked onto their practical training. London is third with 87 drivers (15%).

When complete, drivers will gain their Category C license, C+E License, or be upgraded from Category C to C+E. Drivers may also gain a specialist license such as ADR or PDP (to deliver hazardous goods and fuel) enabling them to drive some of the biggest lorries around the UK. Many are already in jobs or have interviews lined up with local employers, ensuring they can use what they have learnt immediately. Qualified drivers are securing starting salaries of up to £40,000.

Launched in December 2021 the Driver Academy Group’s HGV Skills Bootcamp has attracted over 30,000 applications from potential learners and that number is rising all the time. There are still over 8,000 applicants on its waiting list keen to get on the course when more places become available.

James Clifford, CEO of HGVC, said: “As we celebrate National Lorry Week, these numbers indicate a small but significant achievement for the HGV driving industry. Funding has been a major barrier to entry for those looking to train as HGV drivers, especially when they may not get a job at the end of their course. So, these government-funded Skills Bootcamps are making a big difference in helping to attract people into the industry, getting them trained and into good jobs. With further funding, those 8,000 people on our waiting list can help plug the HGV driver shortage and keep the UK’s supply chains moving.”

The Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving are open to anyone with a car license aged 19 and over. The training courses are available at 60 locations across the country. The flexible courses help people build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer. The Skills Bootcamps are part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, helping everyone gain skills for life. The Department for Education funds the scheme.