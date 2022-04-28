Hydrogen fuel cell specialist to participate at IMHX 2022

Intelligent Energy, a leading fuel cell development and manufacturing business, has been announced as one of the sponsors of the Sustainability Zone at IMHX 2022 – the flagship event for the UK materials handling and logistics industry (NEC, Birmingham on 6-8 September).

The IMHX 2022 Sustainability Zone will provide visitors with the opportunity to learn about the developments in technology, social issues and operational trends that are shaping today’s sustainable supply chains. Interactive augmented reality features will complement physical displays to deliver insights into a host of adoptable sustainable initiatives.

Adam Keenan, Business Development Manager at Intelligent Energy, commented: “Our participation at IMHX 2022 reflects Intelligent Energy’s commitment to impact positively on our customers’ business processes, wider society and the environment using industry-leading , high efficiency fuel cell technology. We’re really excited to showcase the new “H2 E-Pack” – a plug-and-play battery replacement that uses our latest IE-LIFT™ MHE fuel cell module at its core.”

UK-owned Intelligent Energy has over 30 years’ experience in the development of zero-emission fuel cells that generate clean, quiet, efficient, zero-emission power for a wide range of applications, including material handling equipment.

“Unlike batteries, which create power from the energy they have stored inside, fuel cells make electricity from fuel delivered via an external tank. So, while a battery will require lengthy recharging, a fuel cell will keep generating electricity as long as fuel is supplied,” explains Adam Keenan.

He continues: “With the H2 E-Pack, when the hydrogen in the integrated tank runs low, you simply refill it at a unit similar to a forecourt petrol pump. The refilling of a hydrogen tank typically takes just a couple of minutes, which is much faster than the several hours it can take to recharge a traditional lead-acid battery. This makes it a great power source for large forklift fleets operating within busy distribution and manufacturing centres, providing significant OEE improvements.”

In addition to sponsoring the Sustainability Zone, Intelligent Energy and their partners will also have a visitor engagement space, stand 5C85, within the exhibition where experts will be on-hand to discuss the practicalities of hydrogen for lift trucks and other intralogistics equipment. In addition, the company is hosting a Hydrogen Fuel technology panel during the Logistics Conference – an expert-led seminar programme that is taking place throughout IMHX 2022.

IMHX 2022 Event Director, Rob Fisher, said: “We are delighted that Intelligent Energy has chosen IMHX to showcase their capabilities and educate our visitors on the myriad of benefits that hydrogen fuel cells have to offer. With sustainability high on the agenda for a lot of businesses, along with the push to Carbon Net Zero and the increased focus on the Hydrogen Economy, I’m sure that visitor interest will be high.”

Registration for IMHX 2022 is now open at www.imhx.net